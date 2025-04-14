Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav’s (2-23) artistry was well complemented by young leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam’s happy knack of picking wickets before Tilak Varma’s attractive half-century took MI to 205-5

MI’s Karn Sharma (second from left) celebrates after dismissing DC’s Tristan Stubbs yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Karun's 89 in vain as Mumbai Indians seal victory by 12 runs x 00:00

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma turned the tide in Mumbai Indians’ favour with figures of 3-36 as the five-time champions beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Chasing 206, Impact Player Karun Nair (89 off 40 balls), making his IPL comeback after three years, provided DC with a flying start. At 119-1 in 10.1 overs, the hosts looked all set to register their fifth straight victory, but Karn applied the breaks on DC’s run-chase. The hosts were soon reduced to 160-6 in 15.3 overs. Spinner Mitchell Santner (2-43) claimed two wickets as MI bowled out DC for 193 to fight back and end their two-match losing streak and move up to seventh in the points table with two wins from six matches.

DC’s Karun Nair en route his 89 against MI yesterday. Pic/AFP

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav’s (2-23) artistry was well complemented by young leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam’s happy knack of picking wickets before Tilak Varma’s attractive half-century took MI to 205-5.

Tilak (59 off 33 balls) was the only MI batter to capitalise on a good start, hitting six fours and three sixes and making amends for his poor scores in some of the earlier games. Naman Dheer (38 not out off 17 balls) then used the long handle to prop up the total.

On a track where stroke-making wasn’t very difficult, the two wrist spinners from Uttar Pradesh snared four wickets between them while giving away 64 runs in their eight overs, which could be termed as brilliant considering the conditions. The two spinners actually decreased the pace of their deliveries, allowing them to slightly grip off the surface and some of the MI batters perished while going for risky shots.

Rohit Sharma’s (18 off 12 balls) wretched IPL form continued as young Nigam (2-41 in four overs) found him plumb in front with a googly.

Brief scores

MI 205-5 in 20 overs (T Varma 59, R Rickelton 41, S Yadav 40, N Dhir 38; K Yadav 2-23, V Nigam 2-41) beat DC 193 all out in 19 overs (K Nair 89, A Porel 33; K Sharma 3-36, M Santner 2-43) by 12 runs

