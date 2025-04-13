Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Alcaraz in Monte Carlo Masters final after defeating Fokina

Updated on: 13 April,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  Monaco
AFP |

Top

He will face Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in today’s final. “I knew how well Davidovich Fokina has played in Monte Carlo, so I had to be ready to fight,” said Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz exults after his triumph on Saturday. Pic/AFP

World No.3 Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time with a dominant 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 win over fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Saturday. 


Also Read: Rathi’s second fine was a surprise


He will face Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in today’s final. “I knew how well Davidovich Fokina has played in Monte Carlo, so I had to be ready to fight,” said Alcaraz. 


Alcaraz is targeting his first Masters title since winning in Indian Wells last year and his first on clay since the 2024 French Open. “It’s been a long time since I’ve won a title on clay and I can’t wait to try my luck again here,” said Alcaraz.

