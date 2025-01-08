Hrithik Roshan is set to celebrate his birthday on January 10. On the same day, his debut film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' will be re-released on the big screen

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, has a dual celebration ahead, courtesy of his birthday on January 10 and his debut film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' (2000) re-releasing on the same day. Hrithik marks 25 years in Bollywood this year. On Tuesday, the ‘Greek God’ of Bollywood took some time off his schedule and met with members of Indian media in Mumbai. During his informal meeting, he expressed his gratitude to them for supporting him throughout his journey so far.

Hrithik Roshan skipped interviews after 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' release

Hrithik reflected on his career in the film industry, thanking the media for making him "responsible". He said, "25 years! I remember 25 years back when 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' was releasing I was so shy and so anxious that I didn't do a single interview. I didn't step out of my house to do anything. I just skipped the entire promotional event... 25 years have passed and unfortunately, that side of me has not changed. I'm still as shy...This is really an excuse and an opportunity for me to say things to all of you that probably I have never said in 25 years.”

Hrithik says the media made him feel accountable

Hrithik Roshan continued, "I truly think that you have helped me, all of you, have helped me become the human and the actor that I am in these 25 years through our interactions. Through all the questions and answers you have made me feel made me feel uncomfortable I grew with that. sometimes you made me feel responsible sometimes you made me feel accountable. Guys, not good for a shy guy! Guys, not good for a shy guy.”

"You know, it is you speaking to them, telling them how to see me, and how to understand me. It is your perceptions that you shared with the world that taught them how to see me. Thank you for that. Thank you for making me, contributing so much to my journey," the actor concluded.

Hrithik's debut film was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. It also starred Ameesha Patel, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, and Dilip Tahil among others.