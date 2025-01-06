The successful re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has encouraged the makers of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai to re-release it in cinemas

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to re-release in cinemas (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai to re-release in theatres x 00:00

After Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani received a positive response on its re-release, Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is set to re-release in cinemas on the birthday of 'Krrish' actor. PVR INOX took to their Instagram handle to announce this news. The re-release of the film also marks the film's 25th anniversary. The film will be re-released on Hrithik Roshan's birthday on January 10 which is four days before the 25th anniversary of the film.

PVR INOX announces the re-release of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai directed by Rakesh Roshan was released on January 14, 2000. Hrithik gained popularity and stardom overnight with the blockbuster film. The film's songs were also very popular among masses; Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Na Tum Jano Na Hum were major hits. The film featured a star-studded cast, including Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Mohnish Behl, Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others. The film will be released on January 10, which is also Hrithik's birthday.

Hrithik Roshan on the re-release of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Expressing his excitement and joy, actor Hrithik Roshan said, "It's surreal to realize that 25 years have passed since Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai! This milestone is both humbling and motivating. To be blessed with the opportunity to live my dream of being an actor every day for the past two and a half decades is truly a blessing. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was my first film and will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Film's director and Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan said, "It's a momentous occasion for me as a producer, director, and father that Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is being celebrated after 25 years. Revisiting the film brings back so many memories, and looking back, I feel grateful to the cinema-going audience for showering love on my film and Hrithik. It's hugely rewarding as a filmmaker to hear the songs of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai still played at events and parties even today. I'm delighted to witness the film being celebrated with a re-release coinciding with Hrithik's birthday.”