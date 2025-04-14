Despite approvals, Nana Shankarsheth renaming hits bureaucratic wall; supporters threaten stir; Though both the Railway Ministry and the Maharashtra government have formally approved the renaming, the proposal remains stalled with the Union Home Department

Jagannath Shankarsheth’s bust embedded in structure of iconic CSMT building. Pic/By special arrangement

Supporters of renaming Mumbai Central Terminus after railway pioneer Jagannath Shankarsheth have announced a protest outside the station on April 16. They’ve given authorities a deadline of July 31—Shankarsheth’s death anniversary—after which they plan to escalate their agitation.

Though both the Railway Ministry and the Maharashtra government have formally approved the renaming, the proposal remains stalled with the Union Home Department. “It was due to Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth’s efforts that the railways came to India. The British even honoured him by embedding his bust in the structure of the iconic Mumbai CSMT building, acknowledging his role as director of the first railway company. What more proof is needed?” said Manmohan Chonkar of the Jagannath Shankarsheth’s Namkaran Sangharsh Samiti.

“We’ve been fighting to rename Mumbai Central after him since 1996. Despite approvals, no government has acted. We will protest on April 16 and wait till July 31. If nothing happens, we’ll go ahead and rename the station ourselves,” he added.

Who is Nana Shankarsheth?

Jagannath “Nana” Shankarsheth was one of the two Indian founders and directors of India’s first railway company, alongside Sir Jamshetjee Jeejeebhoy. He was a special guest on India’s first train ride. His permanent stone bust is featured in the original design of the CSMT building, and his family visits the site every July to commemorate his death anniversary. Kurla Terminus already renamed after Lokmanya Tilak, Nana’s supporters believe Mumbai Central is a more fitting choice since his bungalow was located in nearby Girgaum.

Born on February 10, 1803, into wealthy Murkute family of the Daivadnya community, Shankarsheth spearheaded several developmental projects. He helped establish JJ School of Art, the city museum, and Victoria Gardens. Foreseeing the need for mass transportation, he formed a steam navigation company and proposed the railways. He even offered part of his bungalow to host the ticket booking office of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, now known as Central Railway.

Historian comment

City historian R Venkatesh said Bombay Central name itself is historic as it became the large, centrally located terminus of BBCIR, after Colaba Terminus shut. BCT defined an urban marker for the city, intrinsic to the city's central areas, differentiated from several other stations in city. Removing a neutral name like this can be disruptive. However great social reformer, educationist, civic activist Nana Sankersett, being a promoter of first ever introduction of railways due to whom GIPR opened its service in Bombay, deserves a historic associative marker in his own right. It would be good to have a conjoined name like Jagannath Sankersett Mumbai Central (like metro names are often conjoined names).

Talks on since 2020

March 12, 2020: Maharashtra Cabinet approves renaming of Mumbai Central after Shankarsheth

2021: Railway Ministry grants no-objection certificate

2024: CM Eknath Shinde confirms state approval along with renaming of seven other stations

Pending: Final clearance from the Union Home Department