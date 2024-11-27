The Central Railway said that the decision to rename platforms was taken to improve passenger convenience and ensure smoother train operations

The Central Railway on Wednesday announced the renaming of platform numbers at Dadar Station in Mumbai, an official statement said.

The Central Railway said that the decision to rename platforms was taken to improve passenger convenience and ensure smoother train operations.

The change comes after it was found that Platform Number 10 was too short to accommodate 22-coach trains, with three coaches hanging off the platform on the guard side in the down direction.

key changes:

Platform 10 will now be known as Platform 9A. It will only serve suburban trains from now on.

Platform 10A will be renumbered to Platform 10. This platform will now be dedicated to Mail/Express trains, providing enough space for 22-coach trains.

The new platform names have been in effect since 00:00 hours on 27th November 2024, the Central Railway statement stated.

The revised platform details are as follows:

"The Central Railway remains committed to enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency," it said.

Vasai-Virar Marathon: Western Railway to run additional local trains on Dec 8

Western Railway will run additional Mumbai local train services for the upcoming Vasai-Virar Marathon 2024 on December 8, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the Western Railway, "For the convenience of participants attending the 12th edition of Vasai-Virar Marathon to be held on Sunday, 08th December, 2024, Western Railway will run two additional special slow local trains in the early morning of 08th December, 2024, from Churchgate to Virar.

Meanwhile,

he Western Railway (WR) has launched additional Mumbai AC local trains on the Mumbai suburban section starting Wednesday (November 27), replacing a few existing non-AC trains, officials said.

According to the officials, the WR is introducing 13 new AC services, which will take the total number of AC services from 96 to 109 on weekdays and from 52 to 65 on the weekends (Saturdays and Sundays).

WR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek said, “There has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters travelling by AC local trains. Hence, for the benefit of passengers and to ease the crowd, 13 more AC services are being converted by replacing existing non-AC services. These services will run as AC services on all days of the week.”