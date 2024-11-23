Breaking News
Updated on: 23 November,2024 12:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The train halted at Dadar, but its doors did not open, and the train proceeded on its onward journey during the morning rush hours. They were forced to alight at Parel

Commuters on Central Railway on Saturday complained that they were trapped inside the CSMT-bound AC slow local train. The train halted at Dadar, but its doors did not open, and the train proceeded on its onward journey during the morning rush hours. They were forced to alight at Parel.





"Today 8:33am #Titwala to CSMT AC local slow halted at #Dadar station. However, door were not opened... horrible experience, all Dadar passengers forced to be travel till Parel without any announcement inside the train,"  says commuter Mukesh Makhija, who was onboard the train.

Central Railway officials confirmed the development and said the doors did not open during the Dadar halt due to a technical issue. We are taking all necessary steps to prevent such issues in the future.

