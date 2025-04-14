Breaking News
MCA camp for boys, girls from tomorrow

Updated on: 14 April,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Annual Summer Vacation Cricket Camps for boys (U-14, U-16 and U-19) and a talent hunt programme for girls (U-15, U-17 and U-19) be held from 7 am on April 15

MCA camp for boys, girls from tomorrow

Representational image. Pic/iStock

MCA camp for boys, girls from tomorrow
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced their Annual Summer Vacation Cricket Camps for boys (U-14, U-16 and U-19) and a talent hunt programme for girls (U-15, U-17 and U-19) be held from 7 am on April 15. 


For further details  about the camp, log on to www.mumbaicricket.com.


India beat South Korea 2-1 to bag Playoffs berth


