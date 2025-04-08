Rohit is considered one of the finest opening batsmen in white-ball cricket across the globe. Having represented Mumbai in 129 first-class matches, the explosive right-hander has garnered 9,318 runs, including 29 centuries and 38 half-centuries. His top score for the side is an unbeaten 309 runs

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Rohit Sharma stand at Wankhede? MCA to mull honour for 'Hitman' x 00:00

Rohit Sharma started his cricketing journey from the Wankhede Stadium, and since then, has taken Indian cricket to new heights. Over the years, Wankhede Stadium has been considered one of the finest and iconic cricket stadiums across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports suggest that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) are planning to name a stand at the Wankhede Stadium after Sharma. Back in 2019, the Delhi Cricket Association (DCA) had named one of the stands of the Arun Jaitley Stadium after Team India stalwart Virat Kohli.

According to The Indian Express, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik said, "There have been suggestions from members and the final decision will be taken by the general body members of the Mumbai Cricket Association."

The report further suggests that the MCA has received requests to name stands after former presidents Sharad Pawar, late Vilasrao Deshmukh, former Team India captain Ajit Wadekar, Diana Edulji, late Eknath Solkar, late Dilip Sardesai, late Padmakar Shivalkar and incumbent national team skipper Sharma.

Also Read: IPL 2025: KKR fans bring Tifo culture to cricket, honour Shah Rukh Khan and team

Rohit subbhead

Rohit is considered one of the finest opening batsmen in white-ball cricket across the globe. Having represented Mumbai in 129 first-class matches, the explosive right-hander has garnered 9,318 runs, including 29 centuries and 38 half-centuries. His top score for the side is an unbeaten 309 runs.

Coming to his international career, under Sharma's captaincy, Team India has won the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy earlier this year. The veteran announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game following the T20 World Cup triumph.

In Tests, he has featured in 67 matches and scored 4,301 runs and in the One-Day Internationals, the star right-hander has 11,168 runs under his belt in 273 games.

Yashasvi subhead

Recently, Team India's stylish opening batsman, Yashasvi Jaiswal, left Mumbai for Goa cricket in the domestic season. The left-hander cited personal reasons for drifting away from the MCA.

Previously, Siddhesh Lad and Arjun, the son of legendary Team India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, also switched their domestic teams from Mumbai to Goa. Later, the rumours about Suryakumar Yadav switching his allegiance to Goa also gained some momentum. However, the MCA secretary Abhay Hadap was quick to brush them aside, saying “MCA officials have spoken with Surya this morning and can confirm that these rumours are completely baseless and untrue."