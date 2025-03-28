Hrithik Roshan is all set to take the directorial baton from his father Rakesh Roshan and direct Krrish 4. The upcoming installment will have Aditya Chopra as producer

Recently, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan announced that he will not be directing the upcoming installment of the superhero film, Krrish. It has now been revealed that the directorial ropes has been handed over within the family. Yes, that's right! Hrithik Roshan will be making his directorial debut with the film Krrish 4 in which he also plays the titular roles. Before becoming an actor, Hrithik had assisted his father Rakesh in the hit film Karan Arjun starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The development of the fourth installment of India’s biggest superhero franchise has been confirmed by Rakesh Roshan, who has helmed the earlier 3 parts of the franchise.

Hrithik has an ambitious vision: Rakesh

Krrish 4 will be produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year. Confirming the development Rakesh Roshan said, “I’m passing the baton of the director of Krrish 4 to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me! Hrithik has a clear and a very ambitious vision of taking Krrish’s journey forward with the audience for the next decades”.

He further mentioned, “I couldn’t be more proud to see him wear the director’s hat for a film that means the world to us as a family. ‘Krrish’ has entertained audiences the world over and Hrithik will now reveal the next chapters of this superhero saga and take the vision I created so many years ago to greater heights”.

Aditya Chopra onboards as producer

Rakesh Roshan is thrilled that Aditya Chopra is taking over the reigns of ‘Krrish 4’ as the producer.

He further mentioned, “It brings me so much joy to see someone like Adi as the producer of Krrish 4. It was he who convinced Hrithik to sit in the director’s chair. Adi and Yash Raj Films have the knowledge, understanding and technological might to produce this film and add great value to this project”.

“Hrithik and Adi coming together as a producer-director pair with me behind them is a rare and deliciously creative combination! I’m sure they will turn Krrish 4 into a theatrical experience that has never been made in India. The dream is to make India proud globally with a larger than life experience like ‘Krrish 4’”, he added.

(with inputs from IANS)