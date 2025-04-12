Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: ‘Forget what’s happening here, we need to get you to hospital’
Mumbai water crisis: Won’t budge, say tanker owners
Eight per cent of kids in Mumbai obese
Maharashtra: Std X, XII private students can now save a year
Maharashtra Cyber rescues 60 Indians from cyber slavery in Myanmar
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Watch BLACKPINKs Lisa performs Elastigirl at Coachella 2025 can you spot Rose in the crowd

Watch! BLACKPINK’s Lisa performs Elastigirl at Coachella 2025; can you spot Rose in the crowd?

Updated on: 12 April,2025 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BLACKPINK's Lisa performed her renowned solo, Elastigirl, wearing a racy red outfit and showcasing bold dance moves. Her bandmate Rose was also in the crowd cheering for her

Watch! BLACKPINK’s Lisa performs Elastigirl at Coachella 2025; can you spot Rose in the crowd?

BLACKPINK's Lisa Pic/X

Listen to this article
Watch! BLACKPINK’s Lisa performs Elastigirl at Coachella 2025; can you spot Rose in the crowd?
x
00:00

After BLACKPINK as a group enthralled the audience at Coachella in 2023, the band’s famous rapper and actor Lalisa, popularly known as Lisa, stunned at the music festival with her set on Friday. She performed her renowned solo, Elastigirl, wearing a racy red outfit and showcasing bold dance moves. Interestingly, her bandmate Rose was also in the crowd cheering for her. Watch the videos below. 





BLACKPINK’s history with Coachella

In 2019, the 'Pink Venom' hitmakers - comprising Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa - became the first K-pop girl group to play the world-famous music extravaganza. In 2023, they became the first Korean talent to have topped the bill on the main stage at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Rose told the crowd during their performance, "So let me start off with, four years ago we were invited to perform here for you at Coachella at the Sahara tent and that made a mark in all of our hearts. I must say, this is a dream come true. The reason all four of us are here is because of you." 

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is also set to perform at Coachella on April 13. 

Lisa’s work front 

Lisa was recently seen in The White Lotus season 3. Previously, she founded her own management business, Lloud Co., and has set several personal records for herself. With the release of her solo album 'Lalisa' in 2021, she became the first female artist to sell 736,999 copies in the first week in South Korea. Her album's hits 'Lalisa' and 'Money' both peaked in the top ten of the Billboard Global 200, with the latter becoming the longest-charting song by a female K-Pop singer on the US Billboard 100 and UK Hits Chart. She set three Guinness World Records in 2023, including the most Instagram followers for a K-pop singer and the first solo K-pop winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

BLACKPINK announce 2025 world tour dates

BLACKPINK announced in February that they would be embarking on a stadium tour this summer with dates in Asia, the United States, and Europe. The band debuted in August 2016 with the single album 'Square One' from YG Entertainment. Their single "Boombayah" topped the Billboard World Digital Songs list, becoming the most-viewed debut music video by a Korean act. With 'Ddu-Du Ddu Du,' which peaked at number 55, they became the highest-charting female K-Pop group on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the first K-Pop girl group to join and top the Billboard Emerging Artists chart. The trio later worked with artists such as Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Selena Gomez.

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

blackpink Lisa blackpink Coachella musical concert Kpop Korean Entertainment Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK