BLACKPINK's Lisa performed her renowned solo, Elastigirl, wearing a racy red outfit and showcasing bold dance moves. Her bandmate Rose was also in the crowd cheering for her

BLACKPINK's Lisa Pic/X

Listen to this article Watch! BLACKPINK’s Lisa performs Elastigirl at Coachella 2025; can you spot Rose in the crowd? x 00:00

After BLACKPINK as a group enthralled the audience at Coachella in 2023, the band’s famous rapper and actor Lalisa, popularly known as Lisa, stunned at the music festival with her set on Friday. She performed her renowned solo, Elastigirl, wearing a racy red outfit and showcasing bold dance moves. Interestingly, her bandmate Rose was also in the crowd cheering for her. Watch the videos below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa is a rockstar at Coachella.pic.twitter.com/gOJps6Yjpl — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) April 12, 2025

I can hear her smirk when she sang “FXCK YOUR OPINION, I DID THAT ON MY OWN”😏



THAICONIC LISA COACHELLA#LISACHELLA#Coachella2025



pic.twitter.com/pljUkl71bt — LALISA GLOBAL FANBASE (@Lsglobal_) April 12, 2025

BLACKPINK’s history with Coachella

In 2019, the 'Pink Venom' hitmakers - comprising Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa - became the first K-pop girl group to play the world-famous music extravaganza. In 2023, they became the first Korean talent to have topped the bill on the main stage at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Rose told the crowd during their performance, "So let me start off with, four years ago we were invited to perform here for you at Coachella at the Sahara tent and that made a mark in all of our hearts. I must say, this is a dream come true. The reason all four of us are here is because of you."

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is also set to perform at Coachella on April 13.

Lisa’s work front

Lisa was recently seen in The White Lotus season 3. Previously, she founded her own management business, Lloud Co., and has set several personal records for herself. With the release of her solo album 'Lalisa' in 2021, she became the first female artist to sell 736,999 copies in the first week in South Korea. Her album's hits 'Lalisa' and 'Money' both peaked in the top ten of the Billboard Global 200, with the latter becoming the longest-charting song by a female K-Pop singer on the US Billboard 100 and UK Hits Chart. She set three Guinness World Records in 2023, including the most Instagram followers for a K-pop singer and the first solo K-pop winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

BLACKPINK announce 2025 world tour dates

BLACKPINK announced in February that they would be embarking on a stadium tour this summer with dates in Asia, the United States, and Europe. The band debuted in August 2016 with the single album 'Square One' from YG Entertainment. Their single "Boombayah" topped the Billboard World Digital Songs list, becoming the most-viewed debut music video by a Korean act. With 'Ddu-Du Ddu Du,' which peaked at number 55, they became the highest-charting female K-Pop group on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the first K-Pop girl group to join and top the Billboard Emerging Artists chart. The trio later worked with artists such as Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Selena Gomez.

(With inputs from Agencies)