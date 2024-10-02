BLACKPINK's Lisa took to Instagram and shared pictures from the prestigious event as she sat in the front row with Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, and Ana De Armas

South Korean girl band BLACKPINK fame Lisa attended the Louis Vuitton show at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week. She took to Instagram and shared pictures from the prestigious event as she sat in the front row with Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, and Ana De Armas. Lisa turned heads with her ultra-glamorous look as she dropped stunning pictures of her outfit on the photo-sharing platform.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa attends Paris Fashion Week

For her look at the international event, the K-pop idol wore a black leather tube top with a golden brown skirt and layered it with a dark brown trenchcoat. She accessorized her look with a black handbag and matching boots. She wrote in the caption, “Congratulations @nicolasghesquiere on another great show. The new collection was stunning and loved everything about the runway.”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa joins 'The White Lotus' season 3

Lisa has joined the cast of 'The White Lotus' Season 3. She will be credited under her given name, Lalisa Manobal, in the third season of the hit series. As with all castings for the third season, her role is being kept under wraps.

'The White Lotus' is set to begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand, in February. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps aside from the fact it will follow a new group of guests at a White Lotus resort property, reports Variety.com.

The cast already includes Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

BLACKPINK, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, is one of the most popular musical groups in the world. They launched in August 2016 with the single album 'Square One'.

Lisa is currently focused on her solo material, but she also remains committed to the girl group. She told ELLE, "Of course we’re continuing, for sure. We’re so proud of BLACKPINK, and I love BLACKPINK. It is not just because of our fans, it’s for ourselves. There was no doubt. This is our life."