Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BLACKPINKs Lisa sits with Zendaya and Ana De Armas at Paris Fashion Week 2024

BLACKPINK's Lisa sits with Zendaya and Ana De Armas at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Updated on: 02 October,2024 07:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BLACKPINK's Lisa took to Instagram and shared pictures from the prestigious event as she sat in the front row with Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, and Ana De Armas

BLACKPINK's Lisa sits with Zendaya and Ana De Armas at Paris Fashion Week 2024

BLACKPINK's Lisa Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
BLACKPINK's Lisa sits with Zendaya and Ana De Armas at Paris Fashion Week 2024
x
00:00

South Korean girl band BLACKPINK fame Lisa attended the Louis Vuitton show at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week. She took to Instagram and shared pictures from the prestigious event as she sat in the front row with Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, and Ana De Armas. Lisa turned heads with her ultra-glamorous look as she dropped stunning pictures of her outfit on the photo-sharing platform. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)



BLACKPINK’s Lisa attends Paris Fashion Week

For her look at the international event, the K-pop idol wore a black leather tube top with a golden brown skirt and layered it with a dark brown trenchcoat. She accessorized her look with a black handbag and matching boots. She wrote in the caption, “Congratulations @nicolasghesquiere on another great show. The new collection was stunning and loved everything about the runway.”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa joins 'The White Lotus' season 3

Lisa has joined the cast of 'The White Lotus' Season 3. She will be credited under her given name, Lalisa Manobal, in the third season of the hit series. As with all castings for the third season, her role is being kept under wraps.

'The White Lotus' is set to begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand, in February. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps aside from the fact it will follow a new group of guests at a White Lotus resort property, reports Variety.com.

The cast already includes Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

BLACKPINK, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, is one of the most popular musical groups in the world. They launched in August 2016 with the single album 'Square One'.

Lisa is currently focused on her solo material, but she also remains committed to the girl group. She told ELLE, "Of course we’re continuing, for sure. We’re so proud of BLACKPINK, and I love BLACKPINK. It is not just because of our fans, it’s for ourselves. There was no doubt. This is our life."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Zendaya Lisa blackpink blackpink Kpop Korean Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK