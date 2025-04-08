Recently, Sunita Ahuja was asked about the negativity around her marriage with Govinda following divorce rumours. She reportedly got angry and gave a befitting reply

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Sunita Ahuja gets angry over divorce rumours with husband Govinda: ‘Kuttey hai log’ x 00:00

Bollywood actor Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has finally reacted to their divorce rumours. The couple made headlines for their alleged separation earlier this year. Sunita, who has been quite vocal in the media for her candid answers, addressed the same after weeks of staying mum on the matter. Recently, ABP asked Sunita about the same, and she reportedly got angry over those spreading “negativity” about her marriage with the superstar.

Sunita strongly reacted, stating, “Positive hai ya negative hai. Positive hai mujhe pata hai. Mai sochti hu kuttey hai log bhaukenge (Whether it is positive or negative, I take it positively. I think people are dogs, so they will bark). Till the time you don’t hear it from mine or Govinda’s mouth, don’t believe anything."

Govinda-Sunita's lawyer on their divorce rumours

In February, the couple's lawyer, Lalit Bindal, who is also a close friend, told India Today, “Everything is fine between them now. Such things keep happening between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together.”

He added, “It is unfortunate that people are only talking negatively about them when the couple is together, and I can assure that they will always be. No divorce is going to happen.”

Govinda is among the best comic actors the Indian cinema has ever seen. During the 90s, he was at the top of his career and delivered some evergreen superhit comedy films for which he got a lot of appreciation. Some of his best films are 'Dulhe Raja', 'Coolie No 1', 'Hero No 1', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and 'Haseena Maan Jayegi' among others.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in March 1987. The couple is blessed with two kids: their daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan.

Sunita Ahuja’s work front

It was earlier reported that Sunita is in talks for the next season of the popular reality show, 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives'. A source informed IANS, "We heard Sunita Ahuja is going to be considered for the upcoming season of 'The Fabulous Housewives'. She has been someone the audiences have truly loved, and her fan following has increased by the day."