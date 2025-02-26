Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been rumoured to be heading for divorce. Their lawyer stated that the couple did plan to pull the plug on their marriage 6 months ago but changed their mind

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Govinda-Sunita Ahuja's lawyer confirms they filed for divorce 6 months ago but everything is fine now x 00:00

Amid the ongoing rumours of Bollywood superstar Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja heading for divorce, their lawyer has come forward stating that the couple did plan to pull the plug on their marriage 6 months ago but later decided to reconcile and let go of the idea to separate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in March 1987. The couple welcomed their daughter, Tina in 1988. They have a son named Yashvardhan who was born in 1997.

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja's lawyer on their divorce rumours

The couple's lawyer Lalit Bindal, who is also a close friend, told India Today, “Everything is fine between them now. Such things keep happening between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together.”

He added, “It is unfortunate that people are only talking negatively about them when the couple is together, and I can assure that they will always be. No divorce is going to happen," he put the rumours to rest.”

Earlier, Govinda reacted to the rumours and briefly told ETimes, “These are only business talks going…I am in the process of starting my films."

Govinda’s manager calls it a publicity stunt

Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha stated that the reports of Sunita filing for separation are being floated to gain the mileage of public attention. He told IANS, “Right now, the news is being spread all over the place. So we are keeping an eye on it. Yes, she has sent a legal notice in the court. I am aware of that. But there is no concrete matter as to what it is. The legal notice hasn’t yet reached us”.

The manager also said that Govinda lives in the bungalow for most of the time while Sunita lives in a flat but there isn't any lack of interest on the actor’s part when it comes to looking after Sunita and his family.

Govinda is among the best comic actors the Indian cinema has ever seen. During the 90s, he was at the top of his career and delivered some evergreen superhit comedy films for which he got a lot of appreciation. Some of his best films are 'Dulhe Raja', 'Coolie No 1', 'Hero No 1', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and 'Haseena Maan Jayegi' among others.