Govinda has broken his silence on reports doing the rounds regarding his divorce with Sunita Ahuja. The couple have been married for 37 years

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda

Listen to this article Govinda reacts to reports of him and wife Sunita Ahuja getting a divorce: 'In the process of...' x 00:00

Actor Govinda is once again making headlines and this time its for his reported divorce with wife Sunita Ahuja. Rumour mills were active with reports of the couple ending heir 37 year marriage. Now, the actor himself has broken his silence regarding the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to ETimes amid reports of divorce, Govinda said, "These are only business talks going…I am in the process of starting my films." He has neither confirmed nor completely denied reports of the divorce.

What Govinda's manager said about divorce news

The actor’s manager Shashi Sinha spoke with IANS following the reports of Sunita filing for separation, and has said that nothing of such sorts has been put into action by Govinda. He told IANS, “Right now, the news is being spread all over the place. So we are keeping an eye on it. Yes, she has sent a legal notice in the court. I am aware of that. But there is no concrete matter as to what it is. The legal notice hasn’t yet reached us”.

The manager also said that Sunita has been doing such acts, which intrigue the audience with regards to Govinda, for the past few days. He continued, “You must have seen that something or the other has been coming up. This or that. Sunita ji has said something or other about Govinda ji. She said she taught him acting or dance”.

Sunita reveals she and Govinda live separately

During one of her recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sunita revealed that she and Govinda are living separately. “We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking so he’ll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. Whereas me, my son and my daughter live together, but we hardly talk because I feel if you end up wasting your energy by talking too much," she said.

The manager also said that Govinda lives in the bungalow but there isn't any lack of interest on actor’s part when it comes to looking after Sunita and his family. “There are certain things that are going on. But they are on their own terms. But it is not like there is a poet in a book or something. Govinda is a man of a different nature. He stands for others, and for his family”, the manager shared.

However, Shashi refused to call this set-up (the actor spending a generous time in his bungalow and Sunita living in a flat) as the couple living separately.

“They don't live separately. Govinda lives in his bungalow. Most of the time, he lives there. Yes, he comes and goes to his house. He lives in a bungalow for a few days. He works in a political party, he is in the ministry. He is associated with the government. So, it’s very natural for him to spend some time in his bungalow”, he added.