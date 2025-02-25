Breaking News
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja heading for divorce after 37 years of marriage?

Updated on: 25 February,2025 01:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

As per unverified sources, Sunita Ahuja & Govinda have decided to head for divorce. Rumours are rife that Govinda's closeness to his 30-year-old Marathi co-star played a part in their split

In Pic: Govinda & Sunita Ahuja

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja heading for divorce? There is no clarification on this news, but chatter suggests that Sunita and Govinda's marriage has hit rock bottom, and they have decided to officially part ways. While the reports are growing with each passing hour, neither Sunita nor Govinda has reacted to any such news. Govinda and Sunita are known for their carefree style. The couple always gets candid and shares interesting anecdotes about their life, but it seems that their marriage is now facing trouble. As per unverified sources, their marriage has hit rock bottom amid frequent quarrels and disagreements.


Reports also claim that Sunita believes Govinda is cheating on her. Rumours are rife that Govinda's closeness to his 30-year-old Marathi co-star played a part in their split. However, there is no clarification on these reports. This report has come as a shock to everyone, especially considering Sunita's recent interview, where she stated that no one could separate them.


'Nobody can separate us' - Sunita Ahuja


In an interview with Shirdi Today, Sunita said, "Nobody can separate us. I have a lot of fun with him. There are people who want to break homes more than outsiders. I won't let anyone break homes. I will win because Baba is with me." She further added, "Take care of your men. Men are like cricket—sometimes good, sometimes bad. I have always told women to hold their men in their hands like I have. If you can't hold them, hit them."

Govinda & Sunita don't live together

In her interview with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Sunita revealed, "We have two houses; we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat, whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking, so he’ll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. On the other hand, my son, my daughter, and I live together, but we hardly talk because I feel that talking too much drains your energy."

She also shared, "I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn’t go on holidays. I’m someone who wants to go out with her husband and enjoy pani-puri on the streets. He spent too much time working. I don’t recall a single instance when we both went out to watch a movie. Now, I don’t know if he has changed. You never know what people do behind your back. Never trust a man. People change colors like a chameleon. It’s been 37 years since we got married. Where would he go? Earlier, he never went anywhere. Now, I’m not so sure..."

Sunita married Govinda on March 11, 1987. Sunita is Govinda's uncle Anand Singh's sister-in-law. The couple has two children—a daughter, Tina Ahuja, and a son, Yashvardhan.

