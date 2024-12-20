On Govinda's 61st birthday, revisit his evergreen dance hits: "What Is Mobile Number," "UP Wala Thumka," "Soni De Nakhre," "Meri Pant Bhi Sexy," "Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye," and more!

Govinda

UP Wala Thumka to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye: Top songs of Hero No. 1 Govinda

Actor Govinda turned 61 today. The actor is well-known for his comic timing and his dance moves. The ' Coolie No 1' actor had several hit songs from the 90s to his credit where his stellar dance was also at display. It's not just his dance moves but the expressions accompanying them made one jump from the seat and groove with him. On his birthday, we look at some of best dance songs that are evergreen and can still be the heart of any dance party.

Govinda's top songs

What is mobile number (Haseena Maan Jaayegi)

Sung by Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam, this is one peppy dance number which is also a banter between a man and a woman as the former tries to woo the latter. Govinda and Karisma's pairing was an iconic one as both the stars were known for their exemplary dancing skills

UP Wala Thumka (Hero No. 1)

This is yet another song featuring Karisma and Govinda and voiced by Sonu Nigam. Govinda's ability to infuse humour with his fiance is the stand-out element f the song. Performances like these prove that there is none like chi-chi.

Soni De Nakhre (Partner)

Who can ever forget Govinda's floor wiggle at the beginning of the song which he does to impress Katrina Kaif's character While it leaves Salman Khan's character in shock, it also amuses the audience and Katrina. The song gets better with each minute as Govinda and Salman dance together.

Meri Pant bhi Sexy (Dulaara)

This a song that generations to come will remember and yet another from Govinda-Karisma pairing. Govinda brings his 90s charm to this contemporary song. Govinda and Alka Yagnik lent their voice to the song.

Main toh raste se jaa rhaa tha (Coolie No.1)

Narrating a story in song and dance form is the most creative and effective format. Who can ever forget Govinda's bhel puri eating journey and all thanks to this song. This joyful number was sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu with Karisma Kapoor opposite Govinda.

Kisi Disco mein jaaye (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan)

Sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the song is picturized on Govinda and Raveena Tandon. This song has it all, vibrant costumes, majestic sets, and the charm of Govind and Raveena.

Husnn Hai Suhaana (Coolie No. 1)

This song shows the brilliant chemistry between Govinda and Karisma Kapoor who play characters from very different families. However, they fall in love and their bond blossoms when they run away from their respective families. The song is a whirlwind of emotions, synchronized dance moves and an absolute visual treat.