Govinda's first screen appearance after accidentally shooting himself in the leg was on The Great India Kapil Show. On the show, the actor spoke about the accident in a lighter vein on the show. He also revealed what Shilpa Shetty asked him when she visited him.

Shilpa Shetty's hilarious reaction to Govinda's gunshot accident

Govinda revealed that when Shilpa Shetty came to visit him in the hospital, she asked the whereabouts of wife Sunita. When Govinda informed her that Sunita had gone to the temple at the time, her response was: “To goli kissne maari (Who shot you)?”.

About Govinda's accident

In September this year, actor Govinda accidentally shot himself in the foot from his licensed revolver. He was immediately hospitalised following the accident. In his first statement talking about the accident, he had said, "Namaskar, pranam, main hoon Govinda. Aap sabke aashirwad, mata-pita ke aashirwad aur guru ki kripa se, jo goli lagi thi, ab vah nikaal di gayi hai. Main yahaan ke Doctor Agarwal ji ka aur aap sabki duaon ka dhanyavaad deta hoon. (Namashkar, Pranam, I am Govinda. With all your blessings, the blessings of my parents, and the grace of my guru, the bullet that had hit me has now been removed. I want to express my gratitude to Dr. Agarwal here and to all of you for your prayers.)"

Reportedly, Govinda was checking the revolver before heading out when the mishap occurred. Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

About actor and politician Govinda

Govinda was born on December 21, 1963, and his full name is Govind Arun Ahuja (also fondly called 'Chichi'). Both his parents Arun Kumar Ahuja and Nirmala Devi were actors. Govinda's father Arun was active in the Bollywood film industry in the 1940s and early 1950s appearing in over 20 films. Arun Kumar Ahuja was best known for acting in Mehboob Khan's 1940 film Aurat. Interestingly, Aurat was the predecessor of the Oscar-nominated 1957 remake Mother India.

Govinda made his Bollywood debut in 1986 with 'Ilzaam' and has worked in over 140 films. Known for his comic skills, the actor says there was a time when he was not good at doing romantic scenes in films. "I was not very good at romantic scenes. In my very first movie Ilzaam, there was a dance sequence where I was supposed to run and get close with my co-star Neelam but I could not do it. I started shivering and started feeling feverish. Our choreographer Saroj Khan noticed it and she asked me if I ever had a girlfriend. I said no. She smiled and said she would teach me how to romance on screen," recalled Govinda in one of his early interviews with mid-day.

Govinda has delivered several hits like 'Hero No 1', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Raja Babu', 'Saajan Chale Sasural' and 'Partner'. The actor had confessed that never imagined that he would become such a big star. "I never thought I would become so famous and people would shower their love and blessings. I hope this unconditional love continues. The actor is not a flop actor till the time he thinks he is finished. I have never been scared or felt I have failed. I don't turn back and whatever the phase and time, I am still working and I will continue to do so," Govinda said