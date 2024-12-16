For her visit, Katrina Kaif wore a white ethnic ensemble and covered her head with a dupatta. She and her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal also received a souvenir from the temple

Katrina Kaif at Shirdi Pic/X

Listen to this article Katrina Kaif seeks blessings at Shirdi Sai Baba with mother-in-law Veena - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif, along with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal visited Shirdi Sai Baba temple to seek blessings. In the video that surfaced on social media, Katrina can be seen praying with folded hands inside the temple premises. For her visit, she wore a white ethnic ensemble and covered her head with a dupatta. They also received a souvenir from the temple. Watch the clip below.

Shirdi is deemed to be the home of the famous spiritual leader, Sai Baba. It is one of the most prominent pilgrimage sites for the Hindus. Every day, devotees in large numbers throng the temple and queue up to get a glimpse of 'Sai Baba'.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s anniversary celebrations

Earlier this month, Katrina and her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal celebrated their third wedding anniversary. They tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony. To wish her husband on their special day, Katrina posted a picture of them together and wrote in the caption, “Dil tu, jaan tu…” with a red heart emoji.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s work front

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in 'Merry Christmas', a mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, where she received acclaim for her portrayal of Maria alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Earlier this year, she also starred opposite Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3', which included cameos from Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is gearing up for his role in 'Chhaava', a historical drama in which he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film's teaser has already captivated audiences with Vicky's fierce portrayal. 'Chhaava' is set for release on December 6, 2024, and Vicky will also star in Bhansali's 'Love and War', alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

On November 13, it was announced that he will play the ‘eternal warrior of dharma’ Chiranjeevi Parashurama in ‘Mahavatar’ directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is slated to release in December 2026.