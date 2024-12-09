Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who jetted off to an undisclosed location on Sunday, are spending some time with each other, taking a break from their respective hectic schedules

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and shared an adorable post for her husband Vicky Kaushal on their third wedding anniversary. The couple, who jetted off to an undisclosed location on Sunday, are spending some time with each other, taking a break from their respective hectic schedules. Katrina wrote in the caption, “Dil tu, jaan tu…” with a red heart emoji.

What does Katrina Kaif love about Vicky Kaushal

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2022, Katrina said, the way Vicky is with his family, Sunny, his mom and dad, is so incredible. At some point, even if you find certain things about the way he would be at the beginning of our relationship are a little bit restrictive, the one thought that always occurred to me was –- if this is the kind of respect, loyalty, and the importance he gives to his family, this is the same respect, the importance he is going to give to his family when he is married. His principles and values are so strong, that to me was so overwhelming.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s relationship

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s work front

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in 'Merry Christmas', a mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, where she received acclaim for her portrayal of Maria alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Earlier this year, she also starred opposite Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3', which included cameos from Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is gearing up for his role in 'Chhaava', a historical drama in which he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film's teaser has already captivated audiences with Vicky's fierce portrayal. 'Chhaava' is set for release on December 6, 2024, and Vicky will also star in Bhansali's 'Love and War', alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

On November 13, it was announced that he will play the ‘eternal warrior of dharma’ Chiranjeevi Parashurama in ‘Mahavatar’ directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is slated to release in December 2026.