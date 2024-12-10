Sonu Nigam took to Instagram to call out CM Bhajan Lal Sharma for disrespecting Maa Saraswati and the art. The singer shared a video of himself requesting politicians not to attend shows

In pic: Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam attended a concert in Rajasthan called 'Rising Rajasthan,' and during the event, something happened that didn’t sit well with the ace singer. Sonu took to Instagram to call out CM Bhajan Lal Sharma for disrespecting Maa Saraswati and the art. The singer shared a video of himself requesting politicians not to attend shows if they can't respect the artists.

Sonu Nigam requests politicians not to attend concerts

While posting the video, he added a caption that reads, “A humble request to all the respected politicians of India, kindly don’t attend any performance of any artiste if you have to abruptly leave midway. This is disrespectful to art, artists, and Maa Saraswati.” In the video, Sonu was seen saying, “At the concert, many politicians, including CM sahab, the sports minister, and the youth minister, were present. During the show, I witnessed CM sahab and other people get up midway and leave. After them, other delegates also left. So, it is my humble request to politicians that if you won’t respect artists, then who will?”

He further asked them not to come to the show, saying, “Agar aapko uthne jana ho to aya mat karo ya show shuru hone se pehle chale jaya karo.” He called this action a disrespect toward the artists and their art.

Fans support Sonu Nigam

As soon as Sonu posted the video, fans started reacting to his viewpoint. One said, “Very rightly said, sir. Arreee Sonu ji, aap phir se Jaipur aaye hain, ek choti mulaqat ki guzarish hai aapse.” “This was so very important to bring to light... Absolutely not right to do so,” one wrote. Another fan shared, “Taking a stand politely, humbly, and to the point. This, amongst the many other things, is why I love you!” One user posted, “@sonunigamofficial, very, very well said, sir... I always respect your honesty and courage from the bottom of my heart... I don't respect people who don't know how to respect and appreciate artists properly. Thanks a lot for posting this great video. Very proud of you, dear sir.”

Sonu Nigam is one of the most cherished singers in the music industry. He has sung numerous songs in his melodious voice, which has made us fall in love with the idea of love itself.