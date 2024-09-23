Shreya Ghoshal & Sonu Nigam, who have sung more than 100 songs together, appeared on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16', and the night was full of melody

In Pic: Amitabh Bachchan, Shreya Ghoshal & Sonu Nigam

Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam are not just any other singers; they are emotions. Their voices give us a sense of peace and relief, and having these two together on a stage was surely nothing less than 'epic.' The duo, who have sung more than 100 songs together, appeared on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16', and the night was full of melody. Promising a memorable fusion of ‘sur aur gyaan,’ the episode celebrated the duo for their profound impact on the Indian music industry. They joined Mr Bachchan, and the episode was full of 'sur', 'gyaan', and 'gapshup'. Here's presenting the top moments from the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' episode featuring Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam.

Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam Singing "Khuda Gawah"

When asked about her favorite film by Big B, Shreya Ghoshal, who made her debut on 'KBC 16', shared a nostalgic memory from her childhood in Rawatbhata, Rajasthan. She fondly recalled watching films on a VCR, with 'Khuda Gawah' being the first movie she ever saw. This conversation also inspired Shreya and Sonu to perform the title track from 'Khuda Gawah', paying tribute to the song from Mr. Bachchan’s film.

Shreya & Sonu Nigam Sing a Song Featuring Big B & Jaya Bachchan for the First Time

In a heartwarming moment during the episode, the celebrated singers left Amitabh Bachchan emotional as they sang the song "Patta Patta Boota Boota." This performance became even more touching as Sonu revealed that this was the first-ever song that featured Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan together.

Presenting Amitabh Bachchan, the Singer

Amitabh Bachchan talked about the song "Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon," from the movie 'Kabhi Kabhie' (1976), and said, “In the film, it is my voice you hear singing.” He fondly recalled that the first day of shooting took place in a hotel hall in Kashmir. When Sonu complimented the host on his multitasking skills, Big B smiled and said, "Kabhi kabhi josh mein hum log bohot kuch kar dete hain."

Big B's singer swap

During the episode, Big B gave an interesting task to both music maestros, where Shreya had to sing Sonu's songs and vice versa. We bet you will be awestruck by Ghoshal’s rendition of ‘Abhi Mujhme Kahin’ and Nigam singing ‘Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka.’ They just made our day with their beautiful voices, and for half of the episode, we were on our toes, enjoying the night.

Pani Puri vs Puchka

Melody was present, but nothing could stop a debate over Puchka vs. Pani Puri. During the fun-filled episode, Shreya Ghoshal, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sonu Nigam got into a playful banter where Shreya wasn’t ready to accept that anything could beat Puchka, while Amitabh and Sonu disagreed with her.

