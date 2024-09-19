Amitabh Bachchan apologises for mispronouncing a Marathi word - watch video

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shared two videos, the first was on the concept of cleanliness and the second was about the ‘Beti Bachao’ campaign

Amitabh Bachchan Pic/AFP

Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, has a new obsession in addition to being meticulous about numbering his posts on X, formerly Twitter. The actor recently took to his social media, and issued an apology over incorrectly pronouncing a Marathi word.

On Thursday, the senior actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself in which he said, “Hello, I’m Amitabh Bachchan. A few days ago, I shared a video on raising social awareness stating that I won’t litter. I also said the same thing in Marathi language, and my pronunciation in Marathi was a bit incorrect”.

He further mentioned, “The word, ‘Kachra’ in Marathi was mispronounced. My friend Sudesh Bhosale informed me about the mispronunciation. Hence, I’m making this video, this time with correct pronunciation”.

Earlier, the veteran actor had shared two videos within a span of 11 minutes. The first video was on the concept of cleanliness and the second was about the ‘Beti Bachao’ campaign.

He said in the first video, “Namaskar main hoon Amitabh Bachchan, Mee kachra karnaar naahi, main kachra nahi karunga Dhanyawaad (Hello I am Amitabh Bachchan, I won’t litter. Thank you)”.

The actor’s apology incidentally comes in the wake of increasing language obsession in states like Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will next be seen sharing the screen with Tamil megastar Rajinikanth in ‘Vettaiyan’ directed by T. J. Gnanavel. Apart from these two legends, the film will also star Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan

Prior to the upcoming film, Big B and Thalaivar last worked together in the Hindi film ‘Hum’, directed by Mukul Anand which was released in 1991. ‘Hum’ was a huge success in the 1990s. The movie, which starred Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Anupam Kher, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, and Kader Khan in pivotal roles, also lead to the Thalaivar’s 1995 classic ‘Baasha’, as it employed several unused plot points from the original script of the film.