Maharashtra elections 2024: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma slams Rahul Gandhi, says Congress toppled elected govts

Ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched an all-out attack against Congress and alleged that if there is anyone against the Constitution in this country, it is the Congress.

CM Sharma said that Congress opposed Article 370 and said that people will teach them a lesson (in the Maharashtra elections).

"...Congress has always opposed the removal of Article 370... Congress always supports terrorism and separatism. A few days ago, (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi met those people who said that India would be divided. Their mindset is clearly visible. Are they working in the interest of the country or against the country? The people of the country will teach them a lesson," CM Sai told ANI.

The senior BJP leader further added that Congress imposed an emergency in 1975 and allegedly toppled the elected governments during its rule.

The BJP leader also hit back at Rahul Gandhi, "If there is anyone against the Constitution in this country, it is the Congress. Congress toppled elected governments. They have forgotten what happened in 1975, Emergency was imposed, and censorship was imposed on everything, including the media. What was that?..."

CM Sharma also highlighted the achievements of the BJP-led Centre in the last ten years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"...The work done in Rajasthan within 10 months under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is historic... You must have seen the changes in the country after 2014, whether it is our poor welfare schemes, our development schemes, whether it is the end of terrorism and Naxalism, or India's growing respect in the world, you must have seen all this after 2014...," CM Sharma said.

CM Sharma added, "I want to tell you, this Congress and its Mahagathbandhan, this is not an alliance, this is a 'thugbandhan'..."

Earlier in the day, CM Sharma during his visit to Maharashtra attended an event in Solapur.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies on November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress took 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

