A health insurance package of Rs 25 lakh and free medicine has also been promised. Unemployed youth will get a Rs 4,000 per month allowance

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar at the joint rally at BKC on Wednesday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi’s 5 guarantees set up contest x 00:00

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) wooed women voters, among others, with a bigger form of Ladki Bahin Yojana, promising to give them Rs 3,000 per month and allow them to travel for free on state transport buses. This was one of five guarantees, which includes a farm loan waiver, that the Opposition alliance proposed at MVA’s first joint election rally at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), on Wednesday.



In addition, the MVA has assured a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh and Rs 50,000 assistance for regularly servicing farm loans. It said a caste census would be conducted if it came to power and it would also remove a 50 per cent cap on reservations. A health insurance package of Rs 25 lakh and free medicine has also been promised. Unemployed youth will get a Rs 4,000 per month allowance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his party president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and other MVA constituents unveiled the guarantees. They took turns to explain the five guarantees.

‘Mumbai robbed of benefits’

Gandhi took up the issue of the city’s land transfer to Adani’s company, which has been entrusted with the redevelopment of Dharavi. He said the government was out to help a few billionaires. “Land worth R1 lakh crore is being given to a billionaire,” he said, adding that the BJP government had been indirectly collecting Rs 90,000 per year, per household in Maharashtra by way of increased prices (inflation) and giving that money to Adani and Ambani.

Will scrap Dharavi tenders’

Thackeray promised to scrap the Dharavi redevelopment tenders if the MVA came to power. “We will ensure that the Dharavi residents get their homes and business in Dharavi only. This is not only about Dharavi because Adani, in addition to TDR, has been allotted land parcels in several parts of the city. Dharavi will also be part of our guarantees,” said Thackeray.

Corruption everywhere

Pawar alleged the present government was corrupt to the core. He said even the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg was not spared. “The statue that was inaugurated by PM Modi collapsed because of corruption. Old statues are still standing tall because there was no corruption,” he said.

MVA’s five guarantees

1. Rs 3,000 per month and free travel for women on state transport buses under a scheme named Mahalaxmi Yojana

2. Farm loan waiver upto Rs 3 lakh; Rs 50,000 assistance for regularly servicing loans

3. Caste census to be conducted; to remove a 50 per cent cap on reservations

4. Health insurance of Rs 25 lakh and free-of-cost medicine

5. Rs 4,000 per month allowance for unemployed youth