A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, unveiled around nine months ago on December 4 last year by PM Modi on the occasion of Navy Day at Rajkot Fort at Malvan in Sindhudurg district, collapsed on August 26

In a state where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is revered not just as a historical figure but as a symbol of pride and valour, the recent Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse in Maharashtra has sparked widespread reactions across Mumbai. The incident, which has left many stunned, has quickly become a topic of intense discussion among Mumbaikars, reflecting both their deep respect for Shivaji Maharaj and their concerns over the state of public infrastructure.