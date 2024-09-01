Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar lead SoBo march; CM seeks all-party support to erect a new Shivaji statue

Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders and workers during the Jode Mara Andolan, on Sunday. Pics/Atul Kamble

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders on Sunday staged a ‘Jode Mara Andolan’ (Hit them with slippers protest) in response to the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in the Malvan region last week. Slamming the government, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “There is no forgiveness for this mistake.” Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hit back, accusing Thackeray of emulating the deeds of figures associated with the Mughal empire.

Thackeray was speaking at a public meeting following a protest march from Hutatma Chowk at Flora Fountain to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at the Gateway of India in Colaba.

Prominent MVA leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Nana Patole, Shahu Chhatrapati, Arvind Sawant, Sachin Ahir and Vidya Chavan, were present at the protest and led the march. They demanded stringent action against those involved in the construction, installation and administrative processes related to the statue.

Thousands of party workers affiliated with the three allied parties thronged various parts of the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, slowing down traffic.

The rally was held despite the police initially denying permission for the march. Hutatma Chowk had been barricaded, but as crowds started pouring in, the police had to remove the barriers to avert a stampede-like situation, allowing the protesters to proceed toward the Gateway of India.

At the meeting that concluded the march, Thackeray said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name for me and my party workers, but our revered deity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had apologised at an event in Palghar on Friday regarding the incident. Thackeray remarked, “The ruling party accuses us of playing politics, but they are the ones engaging in dirty politics. Politics has become a festering wound, and they keep scratching it. What happened in Malvan is a mistake that cannot and will not be forgiven. We have gathered here at the Gateway of India, the entrance to the country, to express our outrage against their actions and to tell this anti-Shivaji Maharaj, unconstitutional government to get out of India.”

‘Arrogant apology’

He added, “Recently, the Prime Minister apologised, but what does he think? If he hadn’t, would the people of Maharashtra have let him be? But even while apologising, his face showed arrogance. We do not accept such an arrogant apology. Meanwhile, others—one full and two half-wits—were seen laughing at the time. You mock Maharaj in such a manner. Are they making fun of this incident? What did the PM apologise for? The corruption in installing the statue or the fact that the statue collapsed? Did he apologise to cover up the corruption? You came to Sindhudurg for the elections. We were proud that Navy Day was being celebrated on the coastline of our Maharashtra. The event was grand, but there was no need to rush and install the statue amid corruption. During the elections, the PM gave a ‘Modi Guarantee.’ This is the Modi Guarantee—wherever he touches, it turns to dust.”

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar stated that the collapse was a clear example of corruption.

Eknath Shinde, chief minister

‘People are angry’

Many MVA leaders indicated that this protest was not solely about the statue but was also the result of accumulated anger over various issues occurring across the country.

Vidya Chavan, senior leader of the NCP (Sharad Pawar), told mid-day, “We repeatedly pointed out that the quality of work on the statue was poor, but they never paid heed. The statue was hastily installed so it could be inaugurated by the PM during his visit to Sindhudurg ahead of the Lok Sabha election.”

Kishori Pednekar, former mayor of Mumbai and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, added, “This is the anger of the common people. They have now taken to the streets against the Mahayuti regime not just because of the statue collapse but also corruption and crimes against women in the state.”

ProtesterSpeak

Phulmati Gupta, a Worli resident and Shiv Sena shakha member, said, “I came to the protest to follow our leaders. That is what we are doing.” Asked what the protest was about, she simply smiled.

Jayashree Panchole, a Worli resident who has accompanied Gupta, quickly took over. “This protest is because they mocked Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” she said. However, even she was clueless about why the protest she was participating in was organised.

Jalpa Narain, an NCP worker, said, “I have come from Ghatkopar. We were told to assemble at Hutatma Chowk by 9.30 am. We are protesting against the BJP government. The common man is suffering and we will not tolerate this.”

A Congress party worker from Goregaon, Mannari Ramdas, said, “We have gathered here to protest against what happened in Malvan. The incident is shameful.”

CM reaction

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, meanwhile, accused Thackeray of doing politics in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while emulating the deeds of figures associated with the Mughal empire.

“People of Maharashtra have shown him [ex-CM Thackeray] his place two years ago. You take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but deeds are Aurangzebi and Afzal Khani,” Shinde said, adding that the people will teach the Opposition a lesson.

He also called upon all political parties to support the state government in erecting a new statue of the Maratha emperor instead of “playing politics”. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the agitation was purely political, claiming the MVA and Congress never respected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.