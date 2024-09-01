CM Shinde also took aim at Thackeray, claiming that while he invokes the name of Shivaji Maharaj, his activities are similar to those of Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a sharp criticism against his rival and predecessor, Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of exploiting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's name for political gain while emulating the actions of historical figures Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Shinde condemned the opposition for politicising the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse in Sindhudurg's Malvan area on 26 August. He emphasised that despite apologies from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and himself, the opposition continues to engage in political games over the "painful" incident, reported PTI.

According to the report, CM Shinde drew parallels with an event in Congress-ruled Karnataka, where a statue of Shivaji Maharaj was purportedly uprooted using two JCBs.

He also took aim at Thackeray, claiming that while he invokes the name of Shivaji Maharaj, his activities are similar to those of Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan. Both figures are controversial in Marathi history, with Aurangzeb an adversary of Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan a Bijapur general assassinated by the Maratha emperor.

CM Shinde says Maharashtra has shown Thackeray his place

Shinde, speaking about Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse, further remarked that the people of Maharashtra had "shown Thackeray his place" two years ago and predicted that the opposition will suffer another setback. He also slammed Thackeray's former MVA government for failing to safeguard women's safety, citing the arrest of then-MP Navneet Rana and the demolition of actress and now BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's residence, both of whom are Thackeray opponents, the report added.

"It is unfortunate that the opposition is playing politics despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and he himself apologising for the painful incident," Shinde asserted and added, "In Congress-ruled Karnataka, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was uprooted with two JCBs (generic term used for construction equipment)."

"People of Maharashtra have shown him (Thackeray) his place two years ago. You take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but deeds are Aurangzebi and Afzal Khani," Shinde said, adding the people of Maharashtra will teach the opposition a lesson, stated the PTI report.

Shinde also stated that the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, which aims to empower women, has reached recipients in both urban and rural areas, demonstrating his government's dedication to women's safety and wellbeing.