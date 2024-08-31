Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday, state BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye alleged the agitation planned by MVA partners on Sunday is politically motivated with an eye on upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue that was installed at Rajkot Fort in Malvan/File Pic

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has questioned the relevance of the proposed protest by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapse and claimed that the agitation is politically motivated, reported the PTI.

Keshav Upadhye said that the opposition's love for the founder of the Maratha empire was superficial.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), and Congress have called for "jode maro" (hit with footwear) protests against the Mayahuti government of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, as per the PTI.

Keshav Upadhye asked MVA whether they will stage similar protests for the past "apologies" by Jawaharlal Nehru over his remarks on Shivaji Maharaj and by Sonia Gandhi over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"Rahul Gandhi had also apologised for his comments on the Rafale episode. Will they (MVA) stage a similar protest for these apologies?" Upadhye questioned, according to the PTI.

PM Modi had on Friday apologised to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and those hurt by the collapse of the warrior king's statue in Sindhudurg district amid backlash by the opposition.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name or a king. For us, he is our deity. Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity,” PM Modi had said, after laying the foundation stone of the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra's Palghar district. “Our values are different. For us, nothing is bigger than our deity.”

"Is the PM's apology not enough?" the BJP chief spokesperson asked, the news agency reported on Saturday.

Keshav Upadhye said that the BJP's Youth Wing would stage agitations across Maharashtra on Sunday near the statues of Shivaji Maharaj to "expose" the opposition.

Alleging that the MVA's planned protest is politically motivated in view of the upcoming assembly elections, Upadhye alleged the previous governments (led by Congress) did nothing to preserve the forts of Shivaji Maharaj.

(with PTI inputs)