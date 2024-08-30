Irks Opposition by saying people abuse Savarkar but never apologise

PM Modi with Union Minister for Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal, Governor C P Radhakrishnan, CM Shinde and Dy CMs, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

Listen to this article Vadhvan Port foundation: Bow my head at Shivaji Maharaj’s feet and apologise, says PM Modi x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday apologised to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and those hurt by the collapse of the warrior king's statue in the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name or a king. For us, he is our deity. Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity,” Modi said, after laying the foundation stone of the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra's Palghar district. “Our values are different. For us, nothing is bigger than our deity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some people keep abusing Veer Savarkar but are not ready to apologise for insulting him. The moment I landed here, I first apologised to Shivaji Maharaj over the statue collapse. I also apologise to the people who were hurt by the collapse,” Modi said. Modi had unveiled the statue in December last year during the Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg district. The statue was to honour the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj towards maritime defence.



PM Modi with Union Minister of Fisheries Ranjan (Lalan) Singh and CM Eknath Shinde interacts with a fisherman

These are his first remarks after the statue collapsed at the coastal Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg district. The collapse of the statue sparked a state-wide outrage, with the Opposition targeting the government and accusing it of insulting Shivaji Maharaj. The state government has announced that a joint technical committee headed by the Navy with representatives from the state government and technical experts will investigate the reasons for the statue collapse on Monday.

Laying the foundation

Speaking about the Vadhvan Port, Modi said “Over the past 10 years, we have taken continuous major decisions for Maharashtra's progress. To ensure that the state and the entire country reap benefits of Maharashtra's capacities, the foundation stone for Vadhvan Port has been laid today (Friday),” he said. “We have earmarked a whopping Rs 76,000 crore for the Vadhvan project. This will be the largest container port in the country,” he said, adding that his government is focusing more on the development of coastal villages, to enhance capabilities, and fishermen's cooperative societies are also being strengthened.

The Vadhvan Port is expected to be a world-class maritime gateway that will boost the country's trade and economic growth by catering to large container vessels, offering deeper drafts, and accommodating ultra-large cargo ships. The port, located near Dahanu town in Palghar district, will provide direct connectivity to international shipping routes, reducing transit times and costs.

Modi also launched the Rs 360 crore National Roll Out of Vessel Communication and Support system—an indigenous technology developed by ISRO—which will help in establishing two-way communication while fishermen are at sea and also help in rescue operations as well as ensure their safety. Under the initiative, 1 lakh transponders will be installed in a phased manner on mechanised and motorised fishing vessels in 13 coastal states and Union Territories.

Additionally, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 218 fisheries projects of R1,560 crore, for important fishery infrastructure projects including development, upgradation and modernisation of fishing harbours, fish landing centres and construction of fish markets.

Opposition Speak

Meanwhile, the Opposition has cried foul over PM Modi's apology. “People of Maharashtra and the Opposition have forced Modi to apologise to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. But it isn't an apology, it is hypocrisy. If Modi's apology was real, he should have sacked the Maharashtra CM and DCMs. Act against those involved (in the statue collapse)!,” All India Congress said on social media.

Reacting to Modi's reference to V D Savarkar, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan wondered whether the PM compared Savarkar with Chhatrapati Shivaji. “It is a conditional apology. He brought Savarakar in,” said the former chief minister. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said the apology will not work. “The PM came here to work against Maharashtra. He laid the foundation to the port that has been opposed by the locals. Like Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahraj's time, the apology will not work,” he said.