People coming to India get astonished by our fintech diversity: PM Modi in Mumbai

Updated on: 30 August,2024 12:35 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi visited the Global Fintech pavilion of the Jio World Convention Centre, in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai, on Friday, to address a special session of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024. Later, PM will lay the foundation stone of the Vadhvan Port project near Dahanu town in Palghar district. The project is worth Rs 76,000-crore

People coming to India get astonished by our fintech diversity: PM Modi in Mumbai

Pic/PTI

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi visited the Global Fintech pavilion of the Jio World Convention Centre, in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai, on Friday, to address a special session of the Global Fintech Fest 2024. The Global Fintech Fest 2024 (GFF) is displaying the latest innovations in the fintech landscape, reported ANI.


"There was a time when people used to get amazed by our cultural diversity. Now, people come to India, and are astonished by our fintech diversity too! From landing at the airport to experiencing street food and shopping, India's fintech revolution is visible everywhere," PM Modi stated at GFF.




PM Modi was seen interacting with industry experts at the venue. He also donned a pair of virtual reality glasses at one stall.

Policymakers, regulators, senior bankers, and academicians from India and other countries are participating in GFF.

Later on Friday, PM Modi he is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects at CIDCO ground in Maharashtra's Palghar.

In the afternoon, PM will lay the foundation stone of the Vadhvan Port project near Dahanu town in Palghar district. The Rs 76,000-crore project aims to boost the country's trade and provide direct connectivity to international shipping routes.

Ahead of his Maharashtra visit, PM Modi called Vadhvan Port a "very special project" and said that it will contribute towards the development of India. He also said that the project will reaffirm Maharashtra as a "powerhouse of progress".

Replying to a social media post on X, PM Modi wrote, "A very special project that will contribute to India's development. It will also reaffirm Maharashtra's pivotal role as a powerhouse of progress."

(With ANI inputs)

