The party workers said that the black flags were displayed due to the recent Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse and alleged corruption in the making of the structure at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district.

PM Modi at Global Fintech Summit/ PTI

Listen to this article Youth Congress workers wave black flags at PM Modi's convoy during Mumbai visit x 00:00

Workers of the Mumbai unit of Youth Congress staged a flash protest on August 30 and displayed black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy during his visit to the city. The party workers said that the black flags were displayed due to the recent Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse and alleged corruption in the making of the structure at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Navy Day celebrations on December 4 last year, collapsed earlier this week causing a huge political uproar. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi targeted the Mahayuti government over the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse and allegations of corruption also surfaced.

The Youth Congress shared the video of the incident from their official handle on X (formerly Twitter). In the caption, the party said that the workers took to the streets during PM Modi's visit "who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj".

"Youth Congress workers showed black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy in Mumbai! Mumbai Youth Congress workers took to the streets during PM Modi's visit to Mumbai over cutting the ribbon of corruption and insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," the Youth Congress wrote in their social media post alluding to the inauguration of the inauguration of the recently collapsed statue.

In the video, the party workers can be seen sloganeering and waving black flags at the convoy while the authorities struggled to get them under control.

PM Modi's Mumbai Visit: PM Narendra Modi apologises for Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and those who were harmed by the collapse of the warrior king's statue in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name or a king; he is our deity," Modi remarked as he laid the foundation stone for the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhvan Port project in Palghar district. "Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity," he said.

The statue, inaugurated by Modi last December during Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg, was designed to celebrate Shivaji Maharaj's marine defence legacy. The state government has subsequently declared that a joint technical committee, led by the Navy and comprised of state government representatives and technical specialists, will look into the causes of the collapse.

With PTI inputs