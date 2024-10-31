Breaking News
Maharashtra elections: MVA to launch its poll campaign on Nov 6, says Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra elections: MVA to launch its poll campaign on Nov 6, says Sharad Pawar

Updated on: 31 October,2024 01:15 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Sharad Pawar said that the MVA poll campaign will be spearheaded by him, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

The opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will start its poll campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election 2024 on November 6, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday, reported the PTI.


Sharad Pawar said that the MVA poll campaign will be spearheaded by him, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.


Speaking to reporters on his home turf Baramati in the Pune district of Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar extended also Diwali greetings and said that he prayed for the prosperity and well-being of the people of the state.


Asked about the friendly fights among MVA partners NCP (SP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) in some constituencies, Sharad Pawar said that there are only 10-12 seats where two candidates from MVA have filed their nomination papers.

"I am confident we will find a solution in the next couple of days and resolve the issue," he said, as per the PTI.

The veteran leader said MVA will offer a 'programme' (common minimum programme) to the people of the state to garner their support in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

Sharad Pawar said their poll campaign will be launched in the presence of himself, Rahul Gandhi, and Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Nana Patole earlier on Wednesday said that the MVA would hold a joint rally on November 6 in Mumbai, where it will release the opposition grouping's guarantees for the Maharashtra polls.

Nana Patole said that the event will be held at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the evening of November 6, and will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, according to the PTI.

In the MVA, the Congress is contesting 103 seats followed by the Shiv Sena (UBT), which has fielded 89 candidates, and 87 seats given to NCP (SP). While other MVA allies are in the fray in six seats, there was no clarity on three assembly segments.

The Maharashtra assembly polls to elect 288 members of the House will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

(with PTI inputs)

