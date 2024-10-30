Sanjay Raut said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and the Congress leadership will try to placate the disgruntled aspirants

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra polls: MVA successful in placating rebels in 90 pc seats, says Sanjay Raut x 00:00

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has succeeded in placating rebels on 90 per cent of the seats from where they filed nomination against the alliance's official candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, reported the PTI.

Sanjay Raut said that the Shiv Sena (UBT) has filed nominations in 96 seats.

When asked about the rebels who are in the fray, Sanjay Raut said, "Such things happen in alliance. We will sit together and try to pacify the rebels. We want to bring in a change and for that to happen, everyone must stay together," as per the PTI.

"We have convinced party workers (who rebelled against official candidates) on 90 per cent of such seats," he said.

The Rajya Sabha member said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and the Congress leadership will try to placate the disgruntled aspirants.

The last date to withdraw nomination papers is November 4.

He acknowledged that when three parties contest together, the parties as well as workers face issues because of limited seats.

On Sangole and Alibag seats where MVA constituent Shiv Sena (UBT) and ally Peasants and Workers' Party (PWP) have fielded their own candidates, Sanjay Raut said his party had won these seats in 2019.

However, it is still ready to hold talks on these seats as the PWP is part of the MVA, he added.

When asked whether Sangli pattern will be seen in some seats, Sanjay Raut took a dig at the Congress and said had its ally followed the coalition dharma during the Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrahar Patil would have won, according to the PTI.

Congress' Vishal Patil, who contested as an independent defying party's orders, won the Sangli Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP's Sanjaykaka Patil and Sena (UBT)'s Chandrahar Patil. The local Congress had sided with Vishal Patil in the polls.

Nearly 8,000 candidates, including those from major political parties in the ruling Mahyuti as well as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), filed nominations for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra at the end of the process on Tuesday. Elections will be held on November 20 and the votes will be counted three days later.

(with PTI inputs)