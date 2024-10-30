Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the event will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

Nana Patole. File Pic

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will hold a joint rally in Mumbai on November 6, where it will release its poll guarantees for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, a senior Congress leader said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the event will be held at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the evening of November 6, and will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, according to the PTI.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place three days later. The deadline to file the nomination forms for the elections ended on Tuesday. As many as 7,995 candidates filed 10,905 nominations with the Election Commission (EC).

On November 6, Rahul Gandhi will be on a one-day visit to Maharashtra. He will first participate in 'Sanvidhan Bachao' meeting in Nagpur in the morning, Patole said.

Gandhi will then attend the MVA's joint rally at the BKC, he added.

In the MVA, the Congress is contesting 103 seats followed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) 89 and NCP (SP) 87 seats. Six seats have been given to other MVA allies, while there was no clarity on three assembly segments.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said that the Maharashtra party leadership has been asked to ensure all rebels withdraw nominations and asserted there will be no friendly fights among the MVA allies in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, as per the PTI.

Addressing a press conference here, Chennithala also claimed the ruling BJP has "stolen" seats of its Mahayuti allies, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has given equal treatment to the alliance partners.

Major political parties in Maharashtra are facing rebellion in their ranks as party workers denied tickets have defied their leaderships and filed nominations for the November 20 assembly polls, posing a headache for both the Mahayuti and the MVA.

November 4 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures and after that a clear picture will emerge on the number of rebels still left in the fray.

Chennithala, the All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra, said their party leader Naseem Khan has been asked to speak to the Samajwadi Party and they are hopeful the issue (of nominations by rebels) will be resolved by November 4.

"All rebels will withdraw. There will be no friendly fights in the MVA. Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Wadettiwar and Nana Patole will talk to the rebels," he said.

"Forming government of the MVA is our goal," he said, asserting the opposition allies will fight the state assembly polls with discipline, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs)