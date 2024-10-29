Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra polls Ex BJP MP Sudhakar Shrangare joins Congress in Latur

Maharashtra polls: Ex-BJP MP Sudhakar Shrangare joins Congress in Latur

Updated on: 29 October,2024 08:30 PM IST  |  Latur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sudhakar Shrangare was inducted into the party in the presence of Congress leaders, former ministers Dileeprao Deshmukh and Amit Deshmukh

Maharashtra polls: Ex-BJP MP Sudhakar Shrangare joins Congress in Latur

Sudhakar Shrangare. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Maharashtra polls: Ex-BJP MP Sudhakar Shrangare joins Congress in Latur
x
00:00

In a jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Lok Sabha MP Sudhakar Shrangare joined the Congress in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, reported the PTI.


In a message on social media, Sudhakar Shrangare said that he was committed to public welfare and prioritising Latur's development.


He said decision to join the Congress was motivated by his faith in the party's vision for a progressive future.


Shrangare was inducted into the party in the presence of Congress leaders, former ministers Dileeprao Deshmukh and Amit Deshmukh.

Shrangare's move is likely to impact the BJP's voter base in Latur district of Maharashtra, especially at the grassroots, as per the PTI.

Shrangare emerged victorious for the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but lost to the Congress's Dr Shivajirao Kalge in the 2024 general elections.

Polls for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

BJP's Archana Patil Chakurkar files nomination from Latur city

Meanwhile, Archana Patil Chakurkar, daughter-in-law of veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, on Tuesday filed her nomination as BJP candidate from Latur city for the Maharashtra assembly election 2024.

Chakurkar, a prominent member of the Lingayat community here, left the Congress and joined the BJP in March.

Chakurkar, accompanied by prominent Mahayuti leaders, including former union minister Bhagwat Karad, State Minister Sanjay Bansode and Abhimanyu Pawar, among others, filed her nomination.

She will take on Congress's Amit Deshmukh, who has been MLA from Latur City since 2009. He was also the medical education minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Mahayuti Maha Vikas Aghadi Maharashtra Assembly Polls latur BJP congress India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK