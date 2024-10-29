Sudhakar Shrangare was inducted into the party in the presence of Congress leaders, former ministers Dileeprao Deshmukh and Amit Deshmukh

In a jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Lok Sabha MP Sudhakar Shrangare joined the Congress in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, reported the PTI.

In a message on social media, Sudhakar Shrangare said that he was committed to public welfare and prioritising Latur's development.

He said decision to join the Congress was motivated by his faith in the party's vision for a progressive future.

Shrangare's move is likely to impact the BJP's voter base in Latur district of Maharashtra, especially at the grassroots, as per the PTI.

Shrangare emerged victorious for the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but lost to the Congress's Dr Shivajirao Kalge in the 2024 general elections.

BJP's Archana Patil Chakurkar files nomination from Latur city

Meanwhile, Archana Patil Chakurkar, daughter-in-law of veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, on Tuesday filed her nomination as BJP candidate from Latur city for the Maharashtra assembly election 2024.

Chakurkar, a prominent member of the Lingayat community here, left the Congress and joined the BJP in March.

Chakurkar, accompanied by prominent Mahayuti leaders, including former union minister Bhagwat Karad, State Minister Sanjay Bansode and Abhimanyu Pawar, among others, filed her nomination.

She will take on Congress's Amit Deshmukh, who has been MLA from Latur City since 2009. He was also the medical education minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23.

