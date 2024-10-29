Nitesh is a two-time incumbent Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Sindhudurg Kankavli Assembly Constituency. His elder brother, Nilesh, a former Lok Sabha MP, has recently joined the Shiv Sena

Narayan Rane (left), Nitesh Rane (centre) and Nilesh Rane (right)

Listen to this article Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Nitesh Rane files nomination from Kankavli, brother Nilesh to fight on Sena ticket from Kudal x 00:00

Former Union Minister and BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Narayan Rane's son, Nitesh, held a roadshow and submitted his nomination today for the Kankavli Assembly constituency, news agency ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nitesh is a two-time incumbent Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Sindhudurg Kankavli Assembly Constituency. His elder brother, Nilesh, a former Lok Sabha MP, has recently joined the Shiv Sena and has also filed his nomination from the Kudal Assembly constituency.

Before participating in his sons' nomination processes for Maharashtra Elections 2024, Rane, who is Maharashtra's former Chief Minister, offered prayers at the Shree Dev Narayan Temple and the Shree Dev Rameshwar Temple.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Today is a day of happiness for me, as both my sons have received tickets— Nitesh, from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Nilesh, from the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. I believe both will be elected by a significant margin, as the atmosphere is in their favour. Our guardian minister is with us, and we have the blessings of everyone, so I am confident that both my sons will win by a considerable number of votes. For the past 35 years, we have been elected from this area, and the people here bless us and support us, which is why such a large number of people are attending the nomination event."

When asked about the confidence in Mahayuti's prospects for the Maharashtra Elections 2024, he stated, "As for the opposition, where are they? What have they done for this district? I want to emphasise that the Mahayuti will not suffer any losses; we will be in profit. If we combine all three of our parties, we are aiming for 160 seats. The Kudal and Kankavli seats are already secured for us."

In a separate interview, Nilesh Rane discussed his nomination from the Kudal Assembly Constituency, saying, "I have been working in this constituency for the past ten years. I sense a significant anti-incumbency sentiment in this region; the local MLA has failed, and every department has collapsed. Because we have been in this district for the last 40 years, the people have always trusted Mr Rane. They elected me to the Lok Sabha at the age of 28, and today I am contesting for the Vidhan Sabha after ten years, so I believe our work will speak for itself."