A case has been registered against BJP legislator Nitesh Rane for allegedly targeting the minority community during his speech at a Ganpati programme in Navi Mumbai

A case has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Nitesh Rane for allegedly targeting the minority community during his speech at a Ganpati programme in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The case was registered against Rane on September 15 at NRI police station. News agency PTI reported that the organiser of the Ganpati event in Navi Mumbai has also been booked in the case, which was registered following a complaint lodged by a policeman, an officer said.

The complainant alleged that Sankalp Gharat had organised the seven-day Ganpati celebrations at Ulwe without requisite permission, and Rane was a chief guest for the event.

During the programme on September 11, Rane targeted the minority community in his speech and instigated people, the complaint stated.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 302 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the officer said.

Meanwhile, a social activist has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court highlighting the lack of action by Maharashtra Police and the state government against the increasing number of hate speeches being delivered by Rane and others. The petition, accepted by the court yesterday, draws attention to the BJP Member of Legislative Assembly's (MLA) alleged inflammatory remarks, including threats to “bulldoze” a particular community, and accuses him of inciting communal tensions to attract media attention.

Petitioner Muhammad Jameel Merchant, in his plea for interim relief, has demanded the immediate arrest of Rane, along with Hindu religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj, for making hate speeches. He has also sought to bar these individuals from addressing election rallies or public events and advocated for a special law mandating swift police action against hate speech. Merchant has called for strict legal consequences to deter future instances of hate speech. He has stressed the importance of preserving national unity, stating, “Brotherhood should prevail in the country, as India stands as a symbol of unity in diversity.” He argued that certain individuals are damaging India’s global reputation by disrupting the spirit of brotherhood for political gain. According to Merchant, these actions are facilitated by the inaction of authorities, who have remained passive, merely registering FIRs without taking substantive steps against offenders.

