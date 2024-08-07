Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Aarti A Kulkarni issued the NBW as Nitesh Rane failed to appear before the court on Tuesday

Nitesh Rane. File Pic

A Mumbai court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in a defamation complaint lodged against him by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Aarti A Kulkarni issued the NBW as Nitesh Rane failed to appear before the court on Tuesday.

In January too, the court had issued an NBW against Nitesh Rane. It was canceled following his appearance on February 26, as per the PTI.

But since then, Nitesh Rane failed to turn up and sought exemptions from appearance on different grounds.

On Tuesday, his exemption plea was rejected by the court.

Sanjay Raut's lawyer then filed an application seeking the issuance of a warrant against the MLA. The court granted the application and posted the matter for further hearing to October 17.

In May last year, Nitesh Rane, son of former Union minister Narayan Rane, allegedly called Sanjay Raut a "snake" who would ditch Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and join the NCP within a month, according to the PTI.

Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, filed a complaint before the magistrate's court seeking action against Rane for the "defamatory and blatantly false" remarks.

Uddhav eyeing Maharashtra CM's post, visiting Delhi to ensure Cong support: BJP

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Delhi is aimed at enlisting the support of Congress for his chief ministerial ambitions and he will never raise issues concerning farmers, women, and youths of Maharashtra, reported the PTI.

"Uddhav Thackeray has gone to Delhi not to raise issues affecting women, farmers or youths of Maharashtra. He is gone to the national capital to seek Congress' support as he wants to become chief minister again (after assembly elections due in October)," BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said, as per the PTI.

Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday embarked on his maiden three-day visit to Delhi after the Maha Vika Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) won 31 out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray is expected to meet leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc and discuss the way forward in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand.

(with PTI inputs)