Palghar train firing: Mumbai court charges ex-RPF cop with murder, promoting enmity

Updated on: 07 August,2024 02:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Ex-RPF cop Chetansinh Chaudhary is accused of shooting dead four persons on a moving train in Maharashtra's Palghar district last year

Palghar train firing: Mumbai court charges ex-RPF cop with murder, promoting enmity

Chetansinh Chaudhary. File Pic/PTI

A Mumbai court on Wednesday charged dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, accused in the Palghar train firing incident, with murder and promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion.


Chetansinh Chaudhary is accused of shooting dead four persons including an RPF official on a moving train in Maharashtra's Palghar district last year.



Chaudhary who is currently lodged at a jail in Akola, located around 550 kms from Mumbai, was produced before the Dindoshi court in northern Mumbai which framed the charges against him.


The framing of charges have now paved the way for commencement of trial in the case. It has been said that the trail has to be completed within 6 months.

The Palghar train firing incident took place on July 31 last year on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.

Chaudhary was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station.

Chaudhary had allegedly shot dead Railway Protection Force (RPF) Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and three other passengers on board the train.

He was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and others, and relevant provisions of the Railways Act and the Maharashtra Prevention Of Defacement of Property Act.

Additional Sessions Judge N L More of Dindoshi court on Wednesday heard arguments from both sides and after hearing both the sides, the court framed charges against the accused.

The case will be heard next on August 20.

