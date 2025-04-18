Western Railway will run a summer special Tejas Superfast train between Mumbai Central and Rajkot from April 21 to May 29, 2025, offering added convenience for seasonal travellers

In a move aimed at easing summer travel, Western Railway has announced a special Tejas Superfast train service between Mumbai Central and Rajkot. The decision has been taken to meet the increasing demand during the holiday season and provide additional convenience to passengers.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the special service will run 34 trips in total. Train No. 09005/09006 Mumbai Central – Rajkot Superfast Tejas Special will operate on select days starting this month.

Train No. 09005, running from Mumbai Central to Rajkot, will depart every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11.20 pm, reaching Rajkot the next day at 11.45 am. The service will begin on 21st April and continue until 28th May 2025.

The return service, Train No. 09006, will operate from Rajkot to Mumbai Central every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, departing at 6.30 pm and arriving in Mumbai at 7.30 am the following day. These trips will run from 22nd April to 29th May 2025.

The train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Surendranagar, and Wankaner in both directions.

To offer a comfortable journey, the train will feature First AC, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier coaches. Tickets will be available on special fare, and bookings open on 19th April 2025. Passengers can reserve their seats via PRS counters or the IRCTC website.

Mumbai local train services to be affected between Churchgate and Marine Lines on April 19-20, check details

The Western Railway on Friday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, announced that some services will affected between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations due to a block that has been planned to be operated during the night of April 19 and 20.

The Western Railway said that a major block will be carried out between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations during the night of April 19th to 20th (Saturday to Sunday).

The block is being taken to launch the main girders of the Wankhede Foot Over Bridge (South), it said.

The block will be in place for three hours, from 1:15 am to 4:15 am.

Due to this, a few suburban trains will be cancelled or partially cancelled.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, the details of these trains are as under:

Repercussions on Mumbai Suburban Trains services on 19th/20th April,2025:-

Trains cancelled-

- Train No. 90898 Borivali - Churchgate local of 19th April, 2025 departing Borivali at 20.50 hrs will remain cancelled.

- Train No. 90019 Churchgate – Borivali local of 20th April, 2025 departing Churchgate at 04.38 hrs will remain cancelled.

Trains partially cancelled between Mumbai Central – Churchgate-

- Train No. 91014 Borivali - Churchgate local departing Borivali at 00.10 hrs. of 20th April, 2025 will be short terminated at Mumbai Central.

- Train No. 91018 Virar - Churchgate local departing Virar at 23.49 hrs. of 19th April, 2025 will be short terminated at Mumbai Central.

- Train No. 91020 Borivali - Churchgate local departing Borivali at 00.30 hrs. of 20th April, 2025 will be short terminated at Mumbai Central.

- Train No. 91024 Virar - Churchgate local departing Virar at 00.05 hrs. of 20th April, 2025 will be short terminated at Mumbai Central.

- Train No. 90011 Churchgate – Virar first local departing Churchgate at 04.15 hrs. of 20th April, 2025 will remain partially cancelled between Churchgate - Mumbai Central and depart Mumbai Central at 04.25 hrs.

- Train No. 90015 Churchgate – Borivali local departing Churchgate at 04.18 hrs. of 20th April, 2025 will remain partially cancelled between Churchgate - Mumbai Central.

- Train No. 91012 Virar – Churchgate local departing Virar at 23.30 hrs. of 19th April, 2025 will arrive Churchgate at 01.10 hrs as per schedule. This will be the last local to run from Virar up to Churchgate on 19th April, 2025.

"Passengers are requested to kindly take note of the affected services," said the Western Railway statement.