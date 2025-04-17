The Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of three hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Vasai Road and Vaitarna stations on the intervening night of Friday/ Saturday

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Thursday said that it will operate a night block between Vasai Road and Vaitarna stations this weekend.

An official statement, issued by the Western Railway, said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of three hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Vasai Road and Vaitarna stations on the intervening night of Friday/ Saturday i.e. on 18th/19th April, 2025.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the block on up fast line will be undertaken from 23.50 hrs to 02.50 hrs, while on down Fast line it will be from 01.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs. Due to the block, Train No. 19101 Virar-Bharuch MEMU will be delayed by 10 minutes and hence will depart from Virar at 4:45 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 4:35 hrs.

"Therefore, there will be no block in the day time over Western Railway's suburban section on Sunday, 20th April, 2025," the Western Railway statement said.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway's Mumbai Division on Thursday said that it will operate a mega block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 20.04.2025

It said that during the block various engineering and maintenance works will be undertaken on April 20 as under-

- Up & down slow lines between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar from 10:55 hrs to 15.55 hrs (05.00 hrs)



- Down slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 hrs to 15.45 hrs will be diverted on down fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar station and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on down slow line at Vidyavihar station.

During block period the suburban train services will not be available at Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Chinchpokali and Currey Road stations.

- Up slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10.19 hrs to 15.52 hrs will be diverted on up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations. During block period the suburban train services will not be available at Currey Road, Chinchpokali, Sandhurst Road, and Masjid stations.

On down slow line

- Last Local before the block Ex CSMT local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10.07 hrs.

- First Local after the block Ex CSMT local departing CSMT Mumbai at 15.57 hrs.

On up slow line

- Last Local before the block for CSMT Mumbai departing Kalyan at 09.13 hrs.

- First Local after the block for CSMT Mumbai departing Kalyan at 15.10 hrs.

- Up and down Trans Harbour line between Thane and Vashi/Nerul from 11.10 hrs to 16.10 hrs (05.00 hrs)

- Down Harbour line services from Thane to Vashi/Nerul/Panvel will remain cancelled from Thane departing at 10.35 hrs to 16.07 hrs.

- Up Harbour line services from Panvel/Nerul/Vashi to Thane will remain suspended from Vashi departing at 10.25 hrs to Nerul departing at 16.09 hrs.