The new and extended platform numbers 12-13 are ready to accommodate longer, 24-coach trains, but sadly will not be in use for the next two years as further work on building an elevated deck on the platforms has kicked off.

“Work on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station (Phase-II) has been successfully commissioned. Platforms 12 & 13 have been extended by 305 metres (total: 690 metres), the yard remodelling and washing apron added, two turnouts dismantled, one inserted, three signals shifted and routes increased from 278 to 285,” a CR spokesperson said. “The work is over, but the platform will not be used as the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is working on the CSMT station redevelopment project under which an elevated deck is being added to the existing platforms,” he added.

“The RLDA is working at the station and has taken over the platform. They have a deadline of 2027 by which time they will complete the work and hand over the platform back to us. We have done our bit of extending the platform to accommodate 24 coaches,” he added. mid-day had highlighted in its article in November 2024 how CSMT, the city’s biggest rail terminus, was getting massive, multiple elevated decks for passenger movement above its outstation train platforms.

The Rs 2450 crore station development boost will include the segregation of arrival and departure areas, a disabled-friendly station, better services for passengers, an energy-efficient building, and restoration of the heritage site built in 1930. Originally inspired by an aerial photograph of the grand Mumbai CSMT station building and complex taken by an Englishman, A R Haseler, in the 1930s, Railways had got the French Railways to design a ‘Heritage Square’ master plan for the station.

“Due to the extension of the platform, the platforms can accommodate six more coaches and 500-plus passengers per train. Earlier, the problem was that the station platforms were unable to handle longer trains, limiting the capacity. Now, once we get back the upgraded, elevated platform, it will be a longer one. After they hand us over this platform, work on adjoining platforms will be taken up,” the spokesperson said.