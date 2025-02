Suburban train services will not be available between CSMT-Byculla stations on the Main line and CSMT- Wadala Road stations on the Harbour line from 11.30 pm to 4.30 am

Representational pic

The Central Railway will operate special blocks for the extension of the length of platforms 12 and 13 at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to accommodate longer trains.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the extension of platform length, these platforms will be able to accommodate longer 24-coach trains instead of the present 18-coach ones. This will increase the passenger capacity on these platforms by 20 per cent. Earlier, platforms 10 and 11 were similarly extended.

These blocks will be carried out from the mid-night of Friday, February 28, to Sunday, March 2, affecting several trains on the Central line.

Complete list of services to be affected

28.02.2025 / 01.03.2025 (Friday/Saturday)

Duration of block: 11.30 pm to 4.30 am (Five hours)

Block Section: Up and Down fast lines between CSMT and Byculla

Repercussions on Mumbai local trains

Suburban train services will not be available between CSMT-Byculla stations on the Main line and CSMT- Wadala Road stations on the Harbour line during the block period

Cancellations of suburban trains on Main Line

Down trains

Dadar-Kalyan local leaving Dadar at 10.18 pm

CSMT-Kurla local leaving CSMT at 11.23 pm and 11.58 pm

CSMT-Thane local leaving CSMT at 11.38 pm and 11.46 pm

Up trains

Kalyan-CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 11.15 pm

Short-termination of suburban trains at Kurla

Dombivali-CSMT local leaving Dombivali at 10 pm

Kalyan-CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 10.18 pm

Short-termination of suburban trains at Thane

Dombivali-CSMT local leaving Dombivali at 10.18 pm

Kalyan-CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 10.06 pm

Khopoli-CSMT local leaving Khopoli at 10.15 pm

Short-origination of suburban train

The CSMT-Karjat local scheduled to leave CSMT at 4.47 am on Saturday (March 1) will short-originate from Mumbra at 5.53 (scheduled time).

Diversion of suburban trains

Services on the Up Fast line (BL-66) leaving Badlapur at 9.58 pm to S-54 leaving Karjat at 10.03 pm will be diverted on Up Slow line between Byculla and CSMT.

01.03.2025 (Saturday)

Repercussions on Mumbai local trains

Suburban train services will not be available between Byculla-CSMT and Vadala Road–CSMT stations during the block period

Main Line

Cancellation of suburban trains

Down Trains

Dadar-Kalyan local leaving Dadar at 10.18 pm

CSMT-Kurla local leaving CSMT at 10.54 pm, 11.04 pm, 11.23 pm, 11.34 pm and 11.58 pm on 01.03.2025 and 12.05 am of 02.03.2025

CSMT-Thane local leaving CSMT at 11 pm, 11.38 pm and 11.46 pm on 01.03.2025 and 12.24 am on 2.03.2025

CSMT-Thane AC local leaving CSMT at 11.12 pm

Up Trains

Dombivali-CSMT local leaving Dombivali at 9.08 pm

Thane-Parel local leaving Thane at 9.39 pm & 10.15 pm

Kurla-CSMT local leaving Kurla at 10 pm

Kalyan-CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 11.15 pm

Short Termination / Origination of Main line suburban trains

UP and Down suburban services on Main line will be short terminated at / originate from Byculla, Parel, Dadar and Kurla stations.

Last Locals- Main line on 01.03.2025

• Last local on Down slow line will be for Thane, leaving CSMT at 22.46 hrs and arriving Thane at 23.41 hrs.

• Last local on Down fast line will be for Badlapur, leaving CSMT at 22.25 hrs and arriving Badlapur at 23.52 hrs.

• Last local on Up slow line for CSMT will be Titwala local leaving Kalyan at 20.55 hrs and arriving CSMT at 22.28 hrs.

• Last local on Up fast line for CSMT will be Kasara local leaving Kalyan at 21.26 hrs and arriving CSMT at 22.35 hrs

Harbour Line

Cancellation of suburban trains

Down Trains leaving CSMT on 01.03.2025

• CSMT-Bandra locals leaving CSMT at 23.02 hrs

• CSMT-Goregaon locals leaving CSMT at 23.26 hrs & 23.46 hrs

Up Trains leaving respective stations on 01.03.2025

• Panvel-CSMT local leaving Panvel at 21.26 hrs

• Bandra-CSMT locals leaving Bandra at 22.24 hrs, 23.16 hrs & 23.42 hrs

• Goregaon-CSMT locals leaving Goregaon at 22.15 hrs & 22.40 hrs

Short Termination / Origination of Harbour line suburban trains

UP and Down suburban services on Harbour line will be short terminated at / originate from Vadala Road stations.

Panvel-CSMT local leaving Panvel from 21.15 hrs to 00.03 hrs (of 02.03.2025) will be short terminated at Vadala Road

Panvel-CSMT local leaving Panvel at 21.39 hrs will be short terminated at Belapur

Panvel- Vadala Road local leaving Panvel at 23.36 hrs will be short terminated at Belapur

Goregaon/Bandra locals leaving Goregaon from 21.43 hrs to 00.07 hrs (of 02.03.2025) will be short terminated at Vadala Road

Locals to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel / Bandra/Goregaon will short originate from Vadala Road from 22.56 hrs to 00.58 hrs (of 02.03.2025)

Last Locals- Harbour line on 01.03.2025

• Last local on Down Harbour line for Panvel will leave CSMT at 22.34 hrs and arrive Panvel at 23.54 hrs

• Last local on Down Harbour line for Goregaon will leave CSMT at 22.24 hrs and arrive Goregaon at 23.19 hrs

• Last local on Up Harbour line for CSMT from Panvel will leave Panvel at 21.05 hrs and arrive CSMT at 22.24 hrs

• Last local on Up Harbour line for CSMT from Bandra will leave Bandra at 22.00 hrs and arrive CSMT at 22.30 hrs

02.03.2025 (Sunday)

REPERCUSSIONS ON SUBURBAN TRAINS on 02.03.2025 (Sunday)

Main Line

Cancellation of suburban trains

Down Trains

• CSMT-Kurla locals leaving CSMT at 08.41 hrs & 08.53 hrs,

• CSMT-Thane locals leaving CSMT at 07.12 hrs, 09.05 hrs & 09.20 hrs

• CSMT-Ambarnath locals leaving CSMT at 08.45 hrs, & 09.15 hrs

• CSMT-Dombivali local leaving CSMT at 06.23 hrs

• Parel-Kalyan local leaving Parel at 06.25 hrs

• Parel-Thane local leaving Parel at 09.12 hrs

• Kurla-Dombivali local leaving Kurla at 07.04 hrs

• Kurla-Kalyan local leaving Kurla at 06.37 hrs

• Thane- Dombivali local leaving Thane at 05.20 hrs

• Thane- Kalyan local leaving Thane at 05.04 hrs & 06.15 hrs

• CSMT-Kalyan AC local leaving CSMT at 05.20 hrs,

Up Trains

• Kurla-CSMT local leaving Kurla at 07.38 hrs

• Thane-CSMT local leaving Thane at 04.16 hrs, 05.08 hrs, 05.37 hrs, 05.47 hrs, 08.14 hrs & 08.25 hrs

• Dombivali-CSMT local leaving Dombivali at 05.56 hrs, 07.29 hrs, 07.47 hrs, & 08.14 hrs.

• Kalyan-CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 04.39 hrs, 05.43 hrs & 07.42 hrs

• Ambarnath-CSMT local leaving Ambarnath at 04.55 hrs, 05.18 hrs,

• Kalyan-Parel local leaving Kalyan at 06.54 hrs & 07.50 hrs

• Kurla-CSMT AC local leaving Kurla at 04.46 hrs

• Kalyan –CSMT AC local leaving Kalyan at 06.32 hrs

Short Termination / Origination of Main line suburban trains on 02.03.2025 (Sunday)

Khopoli-CSMT local leaving Khopoli at 22.15 hrs will be short terminated at Thane

UP and Down suburban services on Main line will be short terminated at / originate from Byculla, Parel, Dadar and Kurla stations.

First Locals- Main line on 02.03.2025

• First local on Down slow line will be for Kalyan, leaving CSMT at 09.37 hrs and arriving Kalyan at 11.08 hrs

• First local on Down fast line will be for Karjat, leaving CSMT at 09.30 hrs and arriving Karjat at 11.28 hrs

• First local on Up slow line for CSMT will be Kasara local leaving Kasara at 06.57 hrs and arriving CSMT at 09.33 hrs (Stopping at all stations between Thane & CSMT)

• First local on Up fast line for CSMT will be Ambarnath local leaving Ambarnath at 08.10 hrs and arriving CSMT at 09.26 hrs

Harbour Line - 02.03.2025

Cancellation of suburban trains

Down Trains

• CSMT-Bandra locals leaving CSMT at 00.17 hrs & 00.36 hrs, 05.33 hrs, 06.04 hrs, 06.36 hrs, 06.50 hrs, 07.21 hrs, 07.51 hrs, 08.16 hrs, 08.29 hrs, 08.50 hrs & 09.14 hrs

• CSMT-Goregaon local leaving CSMT at 05.44 hrs

• CSMT-Vashi local leaving CSMT at 07.13 hrs, 08.46 hrs, & 09.10 hrs

• CSMT-Belapur local leaving CSMT at 00.05 hrs, 06.32 hrs, 06.46 hrs, 07.48 hrs, 08.20 hrs & 08.58 hrs

• CSMT-Panvel local leaving CSMT at 00.24 hrs, 05.18 hrs, 06.16 hrs, 07.09 hrs, 08.54 hrs & 09.06 hrs

• CSMT-Chembur local leaving CSMT at 08.37 hrs

• Vadala Road-Vashi local leaving Vadala Road at 00.50 hrs, 07.54 hrs

Up Trains

• Panvel-CSMT local leaving Panvel at 06.45 hrs, 06.57 hrs & 07.47 hrs

• Belapur-CSMT local leaving Belapur from 03.55 hrs, to 08.06 hrs

• Vashi-CSMT local leaving Vashi from 04.37 hrs, to 08.33 hrs

• Bandra-CSMT locals leaving Bandra from 04.34 hrs, to 09.51 hrs

• Mankhurd-CSMT local leaving Mankhurd at 08.05 hrs

• Chembur-CSMT local leaving Chembur at 09.14 hrs

CSMT-Panvel locals leaving CSMT at 09.54 hrs & 10.50 hrs will run ex Nerul

First Locals - Harbour line on 02.03.2025

• First local on Down Harbour line for Panvel will leave CSMT at 09.45 hrs and arrive Panvel at 11.06 hrs

• First local on Down Harbour line for Bandra will leave CSMT at 09.42 hrs and arrive Bandra at 10.11 hrs

• First local on Up Harbour line for CSMT from Belapur will leave Belapur at 08.34 hrs and arrive CSMT at 09.38 hrs

• First local on Up Harbour line for CSMT from Goregaon will leave Goregaon at 08.51 hrs and arrive CSMT at 09.48 hrs

Panvel – Vadala Road locals scheduled to leave Panvel at 09.41 hrs & 11.23 hrs will run ex Belapur

REPERCUSSIONS ON SUBURBAN TRAINS on 03.03.2025 (Monday)

CSMT-Karjat local leaving CSMT at 04.47 hrs will short originate from Mumbra at 05.53 (scheduled time)

Repercussions on Mail/Express Trains on 28.02.2025/01.03.2025 (Friday/Saturday)

Cancellation

The following Mail/Express trains commencing journey on March 1 will be cancelled

11008 Pune-CSMT Deccan Exp

12128 Pune-CSMT Intercity Exp

17618 Nanded-CSMT Tapovan Exp

Short-termination

The following Mail/Exp trains beginning journey on 27.02.2025 (Thursday) will be short-terminated at Dadar station

11058 Amritsar-CSMT Exp

11020 Bhubhaneshwar-CSMT Konark Exp

12810 Howrah-CSMT Howrah Mail

The following Mail/Exp trains commencing journey on 28.02.2025 will be short-terminated at Dadar station

12052 Madgaon-CSMT Jan Shatabdi Exp

22120 Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Exp

12134 Mangaluru-CSMT Exp

11402 Ballarshah-CSMT Nandigram Exp

12112 Amravati-CSMT Exp

22108 Latur-CSMT Exp

The following Mail/Exp trains starting on 01.03.2025 will be short-terminated at Panvel station

10104 Madgaon-CSMT Mandvi Exp

Short-origination

The following Mail/Exp trains will short-originate from Dadar station

11057 CSMT-Amritsar Exp starting on 28.02.2025 and 01.03.2025 at 11.48 pm

22177 CSMT-Varanasi Exp starting on 01.03.2025 at 12.30 am

The following Mail/Exp train commencing journey on 01.03.2025 will short-originate from Panvel station

20111 CSMT-Madgaon Exp at 12.37 am

01/02.03.2025 (Saturday/Sunday night)

Duration of Block: 11.15 pm to 9.15 am (10 hours)

Block section

Up and Down slow and fast lines between CSMT and Byculla

Up and Down Harbour lines between CSMT and Wadala Road

Repercussions on MAIL/EXP TRAINS on 01.03.2025 / 02.03.2025 (Saturday / Sunday)

The following Mail/Exp trains journey commencing on (JCO) 02.03.2025 will be cancelled

11007 CSMT-Pune Deccan Exp

12127 CSMT-Pune Intercity Exp

17617 CSMT- Nanded Tapovan Exp

The following Mail/Exp trains JCO 28.02.2025 will be short-terminated at Dadar station

12533 Lucknow-CSMT Exp

12870 Howrah- CSMT Exp

11058 Amritsar-CSMT Exp

11020 Bhubhaneshwar-CSMT Konark Exp

12810 Howrah-CSMT Howrah Mail

12138 Firozpur- CSMT Exp

The following Mail/Exp trains JCO 1.03.2025 will be short-terminated at Dadar station

12052 Madgaon-CSMT Jan Shatabdi Exp

22120 Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Exp

12134 Mangaluru-CSMT Exp

11402 Ballarshah-CSMT Nandigram Exp

22158 Chennai-CSMT Exp

12112 Amravati- CSMT Exp

12106 Gondia- CSMT Exp

17058 Lingampalli- CSMT Exp

17412 Kolhapur- CSMT Exp

22144 Bidar- CSMT Exp

12290 Nagpur- CSMT Exp

The following Mail/Exp train JCO 1.03.2025 will be short-terminated at Panvel station

20112 Madgaon-CSMT Exp

Mail/Exp trains JCO 1.03.2025 short-terminating at Pune station

12702 Hyderabad- CSMT Exp

11140 Hosapete- CSMT Exp

12116 Solapur- CSMT Exp

Mail/Exp trains JCO 2.03.2025 short-originating from Dadar station

22177 CSMT-Varanasi Exp at 12.30 am

12051 CSMT-Madgaon Exp at 5.25 am

22229 CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Exp at 5.39 am

22105 CSMT-Pune Exp at 5.55 am

22119 CSMT-Madgaon Exp at 6.04 am

12859 CSMT-Howrah Exp at 6.18 am

22223 CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Exp at 6.34 am

12534 CSMT-Lucknow at 8.39 am

Mail/Exp train JCO 2.03.2025 short-originating from Panvel station

10103 CSMT-Madgaon Exp at 8.40 am

Following Mail/Exp trains JCO 2.03.2025 will short-originate from Pune station

11301 CSMT-Bengaluru Exp at 11.50 am

11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Exp at 12.48 pm

22732 CSMT-Hyderabad Exp at 6.15 pm

The Central Railway stated that it has made efforts to minimise the block repercussions on the passenger movement through reduced block duration and co-ordinated planning and have appealed to the passengers to bear with the Administration as the blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.