Shift will pave way for platform widening work, new deck over platform

The police station narrowing down platform no. 1

With a new multi-storey building above platform number 12 for the police station of Government Railway Police nearing completion, works on decongesting the Dadar railway station platform on Central Railway (CR) has entered a crucial phase.

The existing Dadar railway police station on platform 9A not only occupies much space, but also narrows down the platform significantly. The idea is to remove the structure from the platform and shift it to the new building, making way for platform expansion. There will also be a deck over the platform once it is widened.



The police station narrowing down platform no. 2

Situated above the present station master's office, the new building overlooks the main circle opposite Swaminarayan Mandir and has access to the main road. “It should be ready to be moved in within a few weeks,” an official said. With the widening of platform 8 and double discharge of platform 9A complete, the next part is to widen the existing platform 9 and 9A with an elevated deck above it.

At present, Dadar’s platform 9 ends abruptly at the CSMT-end with the Government Railway Police station followed by a toilet block, some old dumped debris, and a small garden. The new plan includes relocating the police station, removing the toilet block, clearing the space, connecting the platform, and widening it as was done at Thane. This will create a seamless platform 9 with more space for commuters.



The new building where the GRP office will be moved

The various works involve relocating utilities, relocating the police station, removing the garden patch, widening platform 9, making platform 9 seamless, and building an elevated deck above it.

Following a series of articles by mid-day on how the railway police had been struggling to manage the crowd at Dadar’s narrow slow line platform on CR, former Mumbai divisional railway manager (DRM) Rajneesh Goyal had promised to widen the platform and also drawn up a master plan of the station to create more space for passengers, including other platforms.