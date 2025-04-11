Hrithik Roshan is set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4, while continuing to play the iconic superhero. Rumors of Priyanka Chopra returning to the franchise gained traction after Hrithik attended Nick Jonas' Broadway show and spoke about meeting the couple

Hrithik Roshan will be assuming the role of director for the first time with Krrish 4. The actor, who is currently in the United States of America, revealed that he met Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer and actor Nick Jonas, during the latter's Broadway show. This comes amid rumours that Priyanka will reprise her role in the Krrish franchise.

At a fan meet-and-greet event, Hrithik spoke about his interaction with Priyanka and Nick. He said, “Last night, I was with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra... watching his Broadway show, which is, by the way, brilliant. He was absolutely amazing in it. It's called The Last Five Years, in case you haven't seen it. We were chatting and he actually told me that he is from New Jersey.”

Meanwhile, talking about Priyanka's casting, a source told IANS, “Hrithik Roshan has roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the film! Hrithik and Priyanka are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Indian cinema history, and they are back to entertain audiences again in Krrish 4! It is massive news!”

Hrithik Roshan turns director for Krrish 4

In April, Krrish 4 was officially announced, and Hrithik confirmed that he would be directing the film.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan announced Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut with Krrish 4 as he passed the baton of the franchise he has shaped and nurtured over the past 22 years.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. The Indian superstar will be balancing the roles of director and lead actor as he once again plays the titular superhero. Filming is set to begin early next year.

Confirming the development, Rakesh Roshan said, “I’m passing the baton of the director of Krrish 4 to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed, and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me! Hrithik has a clear and ambitious vision of taking Krrish’s journey forward with audiences for the next decades.”

He further added, “I couldn’t be more proud to see him wear the director’s hat for a film that means the world to us as a family. Krrish has entertained audiences around the globe, and Hrithik will now reveal the next chapters of this superhero saga and elevate the vision I created so many years ago to even greater heights.”