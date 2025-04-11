Breaking News
Nasha: Tamannaah Bhatia impresses with her expressions and smooth moves in Raid 2' special song

Updated on: 11 April,2025 12:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After the success of Aaj Ki Raat, Tamannaah Bhatia is back with her smooth moves for a special song in the film Raid 2. Check out the song here

Nasha: Tamannaah Bhatia impresses with her expressions and smooth moves in Raid 2' special song

Tamannaah Bhatia

After the massive success of the trailer of the crime thriller ‘Raid 2’, the makers of the film open the soundtrack of the movie with the launch of the first song, ‘Nasha’, featuring the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia, lighting up the screen with her electrifying dance moves and making it a strong contender for this year’s next big dance anthem.


About Raid 2 song Nasha


Composed by White Noise Collective, the song pulses with the energy of a high-octane dance number. Tamannaah brings the heat with a performance that’s both graceful and power-packed, adding glamour and excitement to the film’s story. The energetic track is sung by Jasmin Sandlas, Sachet Tandon, and Divya Kumar, and penned by Jaani creating the perfect setting with infectious appeal.


 
 
 
 
 
Tamannaah Bhatia shares, “There’s something magnetic about Nasha—it’s the kind of track that grabs you from the first beat. The rhythm, the energy, the vibe—everything just comes together seamlessly. After the love I received for my last song, I’m excited for audiences to experience this one. It’s bold, it’s infectious, and it’s got that undeniable groove.”

About Raid 2

The trailer for actor Ajay Devgn's crime thriller Raid 2 was unveiled in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The trailer shows Ajay returning as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who once again takes on the corrupt system. This time, he faces off against a dangerous politician, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The trailer begins with a strong punch, showing Ajay preparing for his next big mission--one that could shake the foundations of power. However, Ajay's character is not alone--he has a strong team ready to fight alongside him. Their goal is clear: to wipe out black money and take down those who misuse their power.

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is anticipated to be the most engrossing entertainer of the year. The battle lines are drawn, and the stakes are high – are you ready for the ultimate showdown?

The movie stars an ensemble cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial among other celebrated actors joining this high stake sequel. 

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on 1st May 2025.

