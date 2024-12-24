DMart Foundation boost for CSMT sanitation; Churchgate’s red tape leaves commuters fuming over hygiene issues

The public toilet at CSMT station

Of the city's two major rail terminals, the Central Railway has found an innovative solution to improve its sanitation facilities at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) by partnering with DMart Foundation under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Meanwhile, Churchgate station continues to lag due to bureaucratic red tape and neglect. Both the stations see a daily footfall of over 5 lakh passengers.

The public toilet at Churchgate station on Tuesday. Pics/Atul Kamble

Starting February 21, 2024, DMart Foundation has taken over the maintenance of all toilet blocks at CSMT, except for one older block in the suburban section, which will also be handed over soon. The initiative aims to provide commuters with clean and hygienic facilities free of charge. According to the sources, in contrast, Western Railway officials at Churchgate station dismissed a similar proposal, opting instead for local contractors to manage public toilets, resulting in poor hygiene and maintenance standards.

“Churchgate is an iconic station, but the toilets are in pathetic condition. Over the years, one has to face the same stink while passing and the persons who maintain it have created their own slum standards inside. Does not feel or look good,” said commuter Devendra Bhatia. Another commuter, Dr Sunil Shah, added, “Given the volume of public use, the condition of the toilets is poor and unhygienic. One cannot stand around it for a long time. Ironically, there are food canteens and stalls just close by. There is huge scope for improvement.”

WR officials refuted the allegations, stating that Churchgate’s public toilets tare maintained as per standards with regular inspections. “Complaints, if any, will be addressed. We are also considering proposals to involve private parties in maintenance,” a WR spokesperson said. Under the DMart initiative at CSMT, dedicated staff ensures round-the-clock upkeep of facilities.

“The maintenance is aimed at providing passengers with a comfortable and sanitary experience during their travels. Importantly, the usage of these toilet facilities will be made available to passengers free of charge, aligning with DMart Foundation's dedication to making a positive impact on the communities they serve,” a CR spokesperson said.