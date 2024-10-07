The 'Nav Durga' drive was executed by Tejaswini, an all-female ticket checking team from Mumbai Division on the occasion of Navratri 2024

A total of 51 women ticket-checking personnel, accompanied by nine RPF staff, conducted checks at CSMT and nearby stations from 8 am to 4 pm on Monday, October 7.

Listen to this article Rs 2-lakh fine collected from 765 ticketless travelers at CSMT in Mumbai under 'Nav Durga' drive x 00:00

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division held a special ticket checking initiative called ‘Nav Durga’ at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Monday, October, in celebration of Navratri. This drive was executed by Tejaswini, an all-female ticket checking team from the Mumbai Division, aiming to enhance ticket compliance and promote regular travel, particularly during festive periods.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 51 ticket checking personnel, accompanied by nine Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff, conducted checks at CSMT and nearby stations from 8 am to 4 pm.

During the operation, the teams identified 765 instances of irregular or ticketless travel, recovering penalties amounting to ₹2,06,550.

“This special ticket-checking drive was conducted in the spirit of Navratri, symbolizing the power of Shakti, with the ladies staff embodying the strength and dedication of the Goddess,” a press release by Central Railway stated. Dr Seema Sharma, Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Services), interacted with the women ticket-checking staff to address the daily challenges faced by them.

Central Railway has appealed to passengers to travel with "dignity" by purchasing proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience.

New schedule of CSMT Mumbai-Latur special trains issued

Central Railway on October 2, issued revised dates for CSMT Mumbai-Latur Weekly Special Train services for Diwali. The schedule of the CSMT-Latur Weekly Special trains is given below:

The 01105 Weekly Special train will depart CSMT Mumbai at 12.30 am every Saturday from October 19 to November 9 and arrive Latur at 11.40 am on the same day (Four services). The 01106 Weekly Special train will depart Latur at 4.30 pm on Saturdays from October 19 to November 9 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 4.10 am the next day (Four services).

The trains will halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Uruli, Daund, Bhigwan, Jeur, Kem, Kurduwadi, Barsi Town, Osmanabad and Harangul stations.

The bookings for all extended trips of special trains on special charges are already open at computerised reservation centres and on www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings of halts, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

Indian Railways is set to operate more than 519 special trains to facilitate smooth travel for passengers during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja from October 1 to November 30 this year.