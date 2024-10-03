Mumbai: CR ties up with recycling firm to get best out of CSMT plastic waste

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 October,2024 09:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Officials say exercise will help assess feasibility of adopting such practices across rail network

Officials said the collaboration will improve waste management practices at CR stations. File photo/Shadab Khan

The more than 300 kg of plastic waste that is generated daily at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the city's biggest rail terminus, will be recycled and converted into station furniture, such as benches, and dustbins. The collected waste will segregated at a specific spot on the station’s premises that is yet to be selected.


Items manufactured from recycled plastic by Shakti Plastics Industries
Last week, Railways signed a pact with Shakti Plastics Industries, a private firm possessing expertise in such operations. Under it, Central Railway (CR) will provide the necessary space and permissions to collect, segregate and recycle plastic waste of all kinds found at CSMT station and from trains at the Wadi Bunder depot.


The firm will then contribute to the initiative by providing items manufactured from recycled plastic, such as benches and dustbins, which will be used to enhance the infrastructure at the railway station.

“The collaboration will improve waste management practices at CR stations and coaching depots through a comprehensive recycling and waste reduction programme. It will also help assess the feasibility and effectiveness of these recycling practices for potential long-term adoption across the Indian Railways network,” an official said.

“This collaborative effort is expected to yield significant benefits, not only in terms of improving waste management at stations but also in reducing the burden of disposal on urban local bodies and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. By doing so, CR moves closer to achieving the ‘net zero station’ target set by the government of India and the Railway Board, marking a milestone in the journey towards environmental responsibility and sustainability,” he added.

